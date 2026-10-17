Westinghouse Electric Company placed conditional purchase orders on Oct. 13 with four Polish companies, Energomontaż-Północ Gdynia (EPG), FAMAK, Mostostal Kielce and Mostostal Krakow, for safety-related module scopes for the first AP1000 unit at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in Pomerania, Westinghouse said. The orders are conditional: Westinghouse will award the full scope only after each company obtains NQA-1 certification and successfully fabricates pre-production qualification mockups.

The orders were signed in Warsaw during the 4th Nuclear Power Industry Congress organized by IGEOS. They cover the CA02 walls module scope for Mostostal Kielce, the CA03 module scope for EPG, the CA05 walls module scope for Mostostal Krakow and the CA20 floors module scope for FAMAK. Westinghouse said each company is steadily progressing toward full NQA-1 compliance under its supplier development program.

In an AP1000 unit, the CA02 walls module and the CA03 module are part of the in-containment refueling water storage tank, according to Westinghouse. The CA05 walls module consists of reinforced steel plates that separate rooms in the containment building, and the CA20 floors module consists of reinforced concrete slabs placed on steel plates to form the floors of the larger CA20 module that houses plant equipment.

The orders follow the Oct. 8 start of long-lead procurement

Five days earlier, on Oct. 8, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe (PEJ) commissioned Westinghouse to begin procuring long-lead items for the first unit, the companies announced. That scope covers six key components of the nuclear island, including the reactor containment vessel and its associated structural modules. The production and delivery of finished components will be carried out under a subsequent order that PEJ plans to issue under the construction contract.

That construction contract is not yet signed. Wojciech Wrochna, Poland’s government plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure, said on Oct. 8 that the September agreement between PEJ and the consortium on the main commercial terms of the EPC contract allowed long-lead ordering to begin. “We adopted this approach in order to give ourselves time for further detailed negotiations on the EPC contract, without the pressure that the lack of an LLI order would affect the project schedule,” he said. The Westinghouse-Bechtel consortium and PEJ plan to complete the EPC negotiations by the end of this year, World Nuclear News reported on Oct. 8. POWER Magazine republished the announcement on Oct. 16.

PEJ president Marek Woszczyk said on Oct. 8 that PEJ had already ordered the first long-lead items for which Bechtel is responsible. On Oct. 13 he said the four suppliers’ progress in meeting NQA-1 requirements “demonstrates both the strength of Polish industry and its potential to become part of the global AP1000 supply chain.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Poland is aiming for first power from the plant in 2036

“We want energy from the first reactor to reach our power outlets in 2036,” Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka said on Oct. 8. The plant will comprise three AP1000 reactors, and PEJ submitted a construction permit application to Poland’s National Atomic Energy Agency on March 31, according to World Nuclear News. PEJ expects to pour first concrete for the first unit in the fourth quarter of 2028 and aims for commercial operation of the three reactors in 2036, 2037 and 2038, WNN reported.

“These local suppliers will not only help us deliver the project on time and on budget, but they will also gain valuable experience that will give them an opportunity to participate in additional AP1000 projects in Poland, across Europe and around the world,” said Dan Lipman, president of global business initiatives at Westinghouse, in the Oct. 13 announcement. Westinghouse said six AP1000 reactors are operating worldwide, with 14 more under construction and five under contract.

In the United States, the design is also under review for new projects: on Oct. 9 the NRC issued a draft review of Fermi America’s four-reactor Texas campus that leans toward a license, pending safety review.