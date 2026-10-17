Anthropic’s Claude Mythos 5 designed quantum circuits that use fewer qubits and fewer Toffoli gates than the best published designs in seven of eight computational building blocks, according to a preprint posted to arXiv on Oct. 15 by researchers from Anthropic, Harvard University and QuEra Computing. Anthropic described the work in an Oct. 16 research post. The gains are resource estimates checked by a classical evaluator, and none of the circuits has yet been run on quantum hardware.

The results “were evaluated through computational checks and resource estimates rather than demonstrations on quantum hardware,” The Quantum Insider reported. In the eighth task, prime-field modular inversion, the search produced a new reversible architecture rather than a cut in both counts, the paper says. The work was led by Andi Gu in Anthropic’s STEM Fellows Program, mentored by Anthropic quantum physicist Alek Kemeny, with Susanne Yelin of Harvard and Mikhail Lukin of Harvard and QuEra.

An automated evaluator scored every Claude design

The researchers gave Claude plain-language specifications for each circuit. Claude wrote designs as Python programs, and an evaluator program checked each one for correctness and scored it on the number of qubits multiplied by the number of gates, a proxy for runtime. Claude Mythos 5 worked in that closed loop “with no human input between rounds,” Anthropic said. The tasks spanned numerical computation, chemistry, optimization, quantum simulation and number theory.

Measured by that combined cost, the reductions ranged from 4.1 times for a chemistry routine to more than 9,100 times for a decoder used in decoded quantum interferometry (DQI), an optimization algorithm, Quantum Computing Report said in a table drawn from the paper. In that decoder case, the qubit count fell from about 190,000 to 2,395.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Modular inversion came from a single 53-hour run

One demanding test was point addition on elliptic curves, the core step in quantum algorithms for the elliptic-curve discrete logarithm problem. Most of its cost comes from modular inversion. After 53 hours with human input limited to the initial brief and occasional prompts to think more broadly, Claude found a way to recover branch information from the numbers themselves instead of storing it, Anthropic said. That produced what Anthropic calls the first reversible implementation of divsteps, a classical inversion method, with no stored branch history. Claude checked the formula with large-scale numerical simulations and formalized the claim in Lean.

Varying when the circuit stores rather than decodes that information produced a family of designs. Compared with the smallest previous design, one uses 12% more qubits but 17 times fewer gates, according to Anthropic. For a Reed-Solomon decoder used in DQI, Claude switched to Berlekamp-Massey decoding and cut gates by a factor of 12 relative to Google’s previous construction.

The arXiv paper has not been peer reviewed

The study is a preprint and has not gone through peer review, The Quantum Insider noted. The outlet added that sampled tests give evidence of correctness but do not prove every input will succeed, and that the scoring metric is an approximation because real costs depend on hardware connections, scheduling, measurements and error correction.

Anthropic also reported limits. In early experiments, Claude second-guessed apparent improvements and tended to prefer well-known approaches, so the setup required it to develop several different approaches in parallel, and the researchers occasionally prompted it to broaden its search.

Circuit redesign has driven past cost reductions. Estimates for simulating FeMoco, the iron-sulfur cluster in the enzyme nitrogenase, fell from about 50 trillion Toffoli gates in 2017 to about 340 million, work that took many research groups eight years, Anthropic said. The Energy Department has named eight science problems to judge the first fault-tolerant quantum computers.