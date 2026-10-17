Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) Chairman John Jovanovic signed a letter of support on Oct. 14 for NioCorp Developments’ Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeast Nebraska during a site tour with Energy Secretary Chris Wright, according to an EXIM release dated Oct. 15. The letter is not a loan. In it, EXIM said it “retains our target outlined in the Preliminary Project Letter of providing debt financing equivalent to approximately 65% of the Project’s upfront CAPEX requirements,” NioCorp said in an Oct. 15 announcement.

NioCorp said EXIM reiterated its support “to consider providing financing” for construction, subject to satisfactory completion of EXIM’s current due diligence review of NioCorp’s application for debt financing. In the letter, EXIM said it expects to present the transaction for further internal review through its Transaction Review Committee “as expeditiously as practicable.” Jovanovic clarified at the site that the letter does not represent the funding itself, 10/11 NOW reported on Oct. 14.

“We’re in our final stages of confirmatory due diligence and definitive documentation,” Jovanovic told the Lincoln station when asked what steps remain, later adding, “The time frame is here shortly.”

NioCorp puts Elk Creek’s upfront cost at about $1.85 billion

NioCorp’s feasibility study, issued Aug. 10, and its S-K 1300 technical report summary, issued Sept. 25, estimated the project’s total upfront capital expenditures at approximately $1.85 billion, the company said. Mark Smith, executive chairman, president and CEO of NioCorp Developments, said in the EXIM release that the company looks forward to “the EXIM Board of Directors’ authorization of our financing package.” J.P. Morgan’s Export & Agency Finance team is serving as the sole EXIM coordinator for the transaction, EXIM said.

NioCorp expects Elk Creek to produce niobium, scandium, titanium and several rare earth products, including neodymium-praseodymium oxide, dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide. EXIM said the United States has 100% net import reliance for several of the minerals NioCorp plans to produce. The office of Sen. Pete Ricketts said in an Oct. 16 release that critical minerals and rare earth elements needed for armored vehicles, fighter jets and naval ships will be made in Nebraska. Gov. Jim Pillen said the mine plans to open in late 2029, according to 10/11 NOW.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Wright says China made projects like Elk Creek uneconomic

“This is not just the economics of the United States. This is our national security that rests on what’s underground right here,” Wright said, according to EXIM. “We actually have to act. We have to do something to change the situation we’re in.”

Wright also credited Jovanovic with “leaning in to provide the capital in a marketplace where China has distorted that marketplace,” according to NioCorp, adding that China “has purposefully and strategically made it uneconomic to do what we’re doing here today.”

“We’ve become over-reliant on markets that aren’t free, they aren’t fair, and they aren’t functioning,” Jovanovic said at the site, according to NioCorp.

Pillen, Sens. Deb Fischer and Ricketts, and Rep. Adrian Smith also joined the tour, EXIM said. “Today’s letter signing marks another important step for NioCorp as they work to continue to get that federal financing review process going,” Fischer said, according to NioCorp.

Shifting rare earth supplies are also shaping federal research: Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Motor Decide platform ranks electric motor options as copper and rare earth supplies shift.