The U.S. Marine Corps redesignated 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment from an artillery battalion to its first medium missile battalion on Oct. 9 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, according to a 2nd Marine Division story dated Oct. 14. The battalion, part of 2nd Marine Division, will field the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), a land-based anti-ship launcher. Task & Purpose reported the change on Oct. 17 as the service’s first dedicated missile battalion.

“The Medium-Range Missile Battalion employs the NMESIS,” Lt. Col. Joseph Mozzi, the battalion’s commanding officer, said in the division’s story. He called the system “the Marine Corps’ emerging ground based anti-ship missile capability,” adding that “it will also be a ground based long-range precision fires platform.” The division said the battalion was selected under the Commandant’s Planning Guidance to align with the Force Design 2030 plan.

NMESIS pairs a launcher carrying two Naval Strike Missiles with an uncrewed, remotely operated vehicle called the ROGUE-Fires carrier, built on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle chassis, Defence Blog reported on Oct. 16. The Naval Strike Missile was developed by Norway’s Kongsberg and is produced in partnership with Raytheon, the outlet said.

Ship-killing range moves to an East Coast battalion

The Naval Strike Missile has “an effective range of more than 130 nautical miles” and can target surface ships and fixed ground targets, according to the Marine Corps. The service tested NMESIS during Large Scale Exercise 2021, firing a Naval Strike Missile from the system off the coast of Hawaii at a surface target at sea, the division said.

The system first went to the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment in 2024, according to the division. Task & Purpose reported that the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment in Okinawa, Japan, received NMESIS this year. Defence Blog said the Camp Lejeune conversion gives an East Coast unit a capability that until now sat with Marine Littoral Regiments focused on the Pacific.

“The requirement for the Marine Corps to have a land-based capability to conduct sea denial was identified as a crucial step to facilitate the maritime component commanders to fight for sea control,” Mozzi said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The regiment keeps its howitzers

The change does not retire cannon artillery in 10th Marines. Col. William Soucie, the regiment’s commanding officer, described NMESIS as a complement to cannon artillery rather than a replacement, the division said. The regiment will keep artillery in another battalion, which Defence Blog said will retain M777 lightweight howitzers.

“Projecting combat power ashore from the sea is historically what [Marines] do,” Soucie said. “What we will be able to do with [the NMESIS] is shoot in support of not only maneuver that’s already ashore, we will also be able to shoot in support of maneuver at sea.”

Because 1st Battalion sits in the service-retained force, it gives the II Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, and the Marine Corps as a whole, greater flexibility for employment in a crisis, the division said. It called the redesignation the start of the modernization of artillery battalions within the Marine Corps, without naming which units would follow.

Soucie said the people in the formation are not changing. “They are just as good as they have always been, and they will make the platform successful and whatever mission they are assigned successful because they are phenomenal,” he said.

The Army is also developing a ground-launched strike weapon. Castelion posted what appears to be the first image of its Blackbeard hypersonic missile leaving a truck-mounted launcher on Oct. 8, a version the Army is developing as Blackbeard GL.