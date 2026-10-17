Starfighters Space plans to fly its Starlaunch 1 suborbital development vehicle attached under the wing of an F-104 on a captive-carry flight in December, it said in an Oct. 13 release. The rocket would stay attached throughout the mission without any release attempt, The Aviationist reported on Oct. 17. Starfighters, listed on NYSE American as FJET, said it has finalized the airframe design and ordered the flight hardware from Italian engineering company Robby Moto Engineering.

The planned flight would run between Starfighters’ base at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and the FAA-licensed Cecil Spaceport in Jacksonville, according to the release. The company said it expects the flight to demonstrate the rocket’s flight characteristics, test integration with the aircraft and establish procedures for future Starlaunch missions.

“The planned captive-carry flight would move STARLAUNCH 1 from design and ground-based development into flight testing,” CEO Tim Franta said in the release. “Our approach is deliberately incremental: build the hardware, integrate it with the aircraft, fly it, collect data, and use those results to advance toward separation and powered flight.”

Inert hardware is due at Kennedy in November

Starfighters said it expects to receive the inert flight hardware in November at its Kennedy Space Center hangar, where the team will assemble and test the rocket-aircraft interface ahead of the flight. With Starlaunch 1 under one wing, the company said the flight may carry its Wind Tunnel in the Sky hardware under the other wing on a customer-funded rideshare mission, which would also act as a counterweight to improve aerodynamic stability.

The two systems share some common components and interchangeable systems, according to the release. Data from the December flight would also support propulsion partner Vaya Defense & Space, which the company said is developing a hybrid rocket motor aligned with the Starlaunch 1 flight hardware specifications. The Aviationist reported that the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in September 2026 that includes assessing whether Vaya’s hybrid propulsion suits Starlaunch.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A drop test and powered flight would come later

Piercarlo Ciacchi, the company’s director of flight operations and chief pilot, said the December mission “would essentially be step one of a multi-flight campaign,” capturing data for the FAA and the Space Force as the company moves toward propulsive air launch. “Our plan is to follow the December mission with a drop test over the Atlantic Ocean followed by a demonstration of the integrated propulsion system,” he said.

On its website, Starfighters describes an air-launch concept in which an F-104 climbs at Mach 2 and releases the rocket at 45,000 feet. In that concept, Starlaunch 1 boosts to suborbital altitude and deploys microsatellites, while a future Starlaunch 2 would reach low Earth orbit. The company says Starlaunch is initially based on the proven envelope of the AIM-120 AMRAAM air-launched missile.

Franta said the Starlaunch 1 work is also expected to inform the future development of Starlaunch 2.

Starfighters says it operates its F-104 fleet at Kennedy Space Center and at Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas, and calls it the world’s only commercial fleet of flight-ready Mach 2+ supersonic aircraft.

The planned flight comes as federal regulators try to speed up commercial launch approvals. The FAA has proposed five changes to its launch and reentry licensing rules, which the Transportation Department announced on Oct. 6, with public comments due Nov. 4.