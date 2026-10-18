Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, says its S-70UAS U-Hawk, an uncrewed version of the UH-60 Black Hawk with no cockpit, has moved into a flight test program, Defense Daily reported on Oct. 16, citing Rich Benton, Sikorsky’s vice president and general manager. Four days earlier, Defense WarRoom reported that the prototype had yet to fly and that no U-Hawk development or procurement contract had been publicly announced.

Benton told reporters the U-Hawk has received “more interest from the Marines,” according to Defense Daily. “I would say the Marines are pretty interested in this and leaning forward,” he said. The company is also assessing whether to offer the upgrade as a retrofit kit for current Black Hawks, the outlet reported.

Sikorsky unveiled the aircraft at the Association of the U.S. Army exposition in Washington, according to an Oct. 13, 2025, Lockheed Martin release. The company said it converted a UH-60L Black Hawk in 10 months, replacing the cockpit with actuated clamshell doors and a ramp and swapping conventional flight controls for a low-cost fly-by-wire system integrated with its MATRIX autonomy technology. That release said first flight was expected in 2026.

An operator with a tablet instead of a pilot

A tablet gives an operator full command of the U-Hawk from start-up to shutdown, and MATRIX generates the flight plan, relying on cameras, sensors and algorithms to navigate, according to Lockheed Martin. Defense WarRoom reported that MATRIX was matured under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program and has logged more than 1,000 flight hours across some 500 tests on over 20 platforms.

Removing the cockpit gives the U-Hawk 25% more cargo space than a UH-60L, the company says. Sikorsky lists loads such as a HIMARS pod of six rockets, two Naval Strike Missiles, up to four Joint Modular Intermodal Containers, an uncrewed ground vehicle like the HDT Hunter Wolf 6×6, and launched effects deployed from quivers in the cabin. It claims the aircraft can self-deploy over 1,600 nautical miles, loiter for up to 14 hours without refueling and lift 9,000 pounds on its external cargo hook.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A later schedule and no announced customer

The timeline has moved. In November 2025, Sikorsky officials pointed to flight testing by mid-2026, production by year-end and first deliveries in 2027, and the mid-year flight target passed, Defense WarRoom reported.

In a Sikorsky-sponsored feature published by The War Zone on Oct. 8, Jason Wrigley, Sikorsky’s director of business development for Black Hawk, said the aircraft was in the company’s innovations hangar in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and “will make its first flight as a U-Hawk later this year.” He said Black Hawk models now being divested are “an ideal option for conversion to U-Hawk configuration.”

The Army’s Black Hawk autonomy money has so far gone to a different aircraft. The service accepted the optionally piloted UH-60MX, which keeps its cockpit, on March 20, 2026, according to Defense WarRoom, which also said foreign U-Hawk conversions would need an export license for MATRIX.

Demand for autonomous systems is growing at the top of the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Oct. 14 that the department wants about $50 billion in reconciliation funds to scale autonomous weapons, a one-time request that Congress would have to approve.