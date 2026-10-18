The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an environmental review, not an approval, of a SpaceX proposal to fly Starship and Super Heavy up to 456 times a year from the Boca Chica Launch Site at Starbase, Texas, up from 25 launches a year allowed today. The agency published a notice of intent in the Federal Register on Oct. 14 to prepare a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) and open a public scoping period.

SpaceX is now authorized to conduct up to 25 launches and 50 landings a year at the site, 25 each for Starship and Super Heavy, according to the notice. The review would cover up to 912 landings a year. “A Draft PEIS will be released for public review and comment at a later date,” the FAA wrote. Space.com reported on Oct. 15 that the agency is in the early stages of reviewing the request.

The FAA will hold in-person scoping meetings on Nov. 17 at Texas Southmost College’s Jacob Brown Auditorium in Brownsville and on Nov. 19 at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, each with sessions from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Central, plus a virtual meeting on Nov. 18, according to its project page. The notice asks for written comments by Nov. 30.

Two phases, with weekday limits at the top rate

The proposal would move in two phases, the notice said. Phase 1 would allow up to 100 launches and 200 landings a year, 100 each for Starship and Super Heavy, on any day or at any time of the week. Phase 2 would allow up to 456 launches and 912 landings, with launches at any time of day but only Monday through Friday. The FAA said that phase “would be implemented within several years.”

Both stages are designed to return to the pad, where they would be caught by the tower’s “chopstick” arms, Space.com reported. Under the notice, Super Heavy could also soft water land in the Gulf of America or be expended during flight, and Starship could land in the Gulf, in the broad open ocean or be expended there. The analysis assumes half of all launches and landings would happen at night.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Noise, wildlife and water are on the list

The PEIS will weigh impacts on air quality, noise, biological resources including fish and wildlife, coastal resources, historic and cultural sites, socioeconomics and water resources such as wetlands, according to the notice. The FAA said it is also consulting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service under the Endangered Species Act.

The only alternative the agency will study is taking no action. In that case, the FAA would not modify SpaceX’s license, and the company could keep flying at the cadence approved in a 2025 environmental assessment for increased Starship operations at Boca Chica, the notice said.

Starship has flown 14 times, all test flights from Starbase, and reached orbit for the first time on Sept. 28, Space.com reported. The outlet said SpaceX is also working to bring three Starship pads online on Florida’s Space Coast.

The Starbase review runs alongside a wider push on launch rules. The Transportation Department announced on Oct. 6 that the FAA had proposed five changes to its launch and reentry licensing rules, with public comments due Nov. 4.