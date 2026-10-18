Fincantieri says it is moving physical AI, collaborative robots and other automation from trials into everyday production across its shipyards, under a program that includes almost $100 million in investment across the whole group, according to the U.S. version of its release, issued Oct. 15, according to Mason County Press, and republished by The Maritime Executive. Fincantieri has not announced how much of that money will go to its Wisconsin facilities, Mason County Press reported on Oct. 17.

The program, called BOOST², was launched three years ago and runs within Fincantieri’s 2026 to 2030 industrial plan. The Italian group’s own Oct. 14 release put the figure at “almost 100 million euros” and said more than 450 employees across 13 shipyards in Italy and abroad, including facilities in Romania and the United States, have taken part.

The U.S. version said those yards include Fincantieri Marinette Marine and the Wisconsin System of Shipyards. Fincantieri operates three Wisconsin facilities, Marinette Marine in Marinette, Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay and ACE Marine in Green Bay, and Marinette Marine specializes in military shipbuilding, including vessels for the U.S. Navy, Mason County Press reported.

Robots that adjust to the work in front of them

Unlike conventional automated equipment that performs predetermined tasks, physical AI systems can respond to changing conditions and assist employees with complex manufacturing work, Mason County Press reported. Fincantieri said the program pairs them with collaborative robots, digital twins of shipyard assets and processes, smart supply chain systems, additive manufacturing and automated industrial equipment, to be integrated into workflows “without slowing down on-going production.”

The company showed the latest results at its Castellammare di Stabia shipyard in Italy on Oct. 13, with solutions already in operation, technologies still being validated and applications meant for further development, the Oct. 14 release said. After a first phase of technology scouting and experimentation, the program is now aimed at rolling solutions out across the group’s yards.

“Our ambition is to build the shipyard of the future, where people and intelligent technologies work side by side,” Chief Executive Officer Pierroberto Folgiero said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Separate Navy money targets Wisconsin automation

Fincantieri Marine Group, the company’s U.S. subsidiary, has also lined up about $9.6 million in U.S. Navy and Maritime Administration funding for workforce and advanced manufacturing equipment at its Wisconsin yards, Baird Maritime reported on Oct. 15. The package combines about $8.3 million from the Navy’s Shipbuilding Capability Industrial Base program with a $1,273,202 MARAD Small Shipyard Grant, the outlet said.

The company said those upgrades in cutting, forming, welding and automation are meant to improve production efficiency and support the Navy’s Landing Ship Medium program, FOX 11 reported on Oct. 14. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced state support a day earlier, including $232,788 to train Fincantieri workers to operate and program advanced robotic welding systems, the station said.

Fincantieri is not the only shipbuilder betting on robots. Anduril’s planned Arsenal-2 shipyard in Maryland, announced on Oct. 6, includes a Gecko Robotics inspection tie-up.