Epirus says the Army’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Fires has given it an $18 million contract to turn its Leonidas high-power microwave counter-drone weapon into mobile systems, Tectonic Defense reported on Oct. 16, quoting Epirus chief executive Andy Lowery. The deal restructures an earlier Army award for Leonidas units built for fixed sites, according to the outlet.

That earlier deal was a $43.5 million contract Epirus announced on July 17, 2025, from the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) for two Integrated Fires Protection Capability High-Power Microwave (IFPC-HPM) Generation II systems. Tectonic reported on Oct. 16 that RCCTO has since been folded into PAE Fires and that the Army has awarded Epirus more than $120 million for Leonidas under IFPC-HPM since 2023. TSN reported on Oct. 17 that it could not find the $18 million announcement on Epirus’s own newsroom.

Lowery told Tectonic the change came from Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, who leads PAE Fires. “[Lozano] looked at Army 2030 and said, ‘I don’t think fixed and semi-fixed directed energy makes sense for my future force,'” Lowery said, adding that Lozano rewrote the requirement so that directed energy in the short-range air defense layers “should be mobile.” The award follows a cooperative research and development agreement Epirus announced on Oct. 13 with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center to study fitting Leonidas-based microwave systems to Army ground vehicles.

A large and a Medium Leonidas, with no vehicle named

Under the restructured contract, Epirus will deliver a “mix” of large mobile Leonidas Ground Vehicle configurations and smaller Leonidas Medium units, Lowery told Tectonic. He said the Medium has about a third of the power and range of the large version, in a smaller, lighter and more mobile package. Lowery could not say which vehicles will carry the systems, and TSN reported that no delivery dates have been given. Neither outlet reported quantities or how the $18 million is split between the two versions.

The company said the reworked deal moves Leonidas into “adaptable Leonidas form factors” to provide “the Army with a broader range of options for deploying HPM systems across diverse missions and environments,” according to Tectonic.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Epirus pitches microwaves as the shield behind lasers

Leonidas projects intense microwave energy at nearby drones to disable their electronics, Tectonic reported, and Epirus described it in its Oct. 13 release as a solid-state, software-defined platform built to defeat individual drones and swarms “with one-to-many effects.” Lowery cast it as a partner for laser weapons rather than a rival. “The laser is a spear, and [Leonidas] is the shield, and it works really well in conjunction,” he told Tectonic. “If [drones] get past the laser, and it’s a big swarm, we can use the HPM.”

Epirus has already mounted Leonidas with General Dynamics Land Systems on an F-600 truck, a robotic ground vehicle and Stryker armored vehicles, Tectonic reported. On Aug. 10, the company announced an $11 million Marine Corps contract, awarded through the Office of Naval Research, for the High-power microwave Autonomous Vehicle Operational Capability (HAVOC) program, with a sled mount meant for crewed and uncrewed ground vehicles.

A homeland pilot runs alongside the Army work

Leonidas is also headed for domestic trials. On Oct. 9, Epirus said the system had been selected for the congressionally mandated directed energy pilot led by Joint Interagency Task Force 401, one of four systems picked for that homeland counter-drone pilot.