The Army wants autonomous or optionally crewed launcher prototypes to fire live munitions at Talisman Sabre 2027 in Australia next August, under a new competition for the Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher-Lite (CAML-Lite), Defense WarRoom reported on Oct. 16, citing the Army’s Oct. 15 request for solutions brief. Phase 1 prototype Other Transaction Agreements are expected on Dec. 18, according to that solicitation, issued through the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office contracting office at Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

A Dec. 18 award would come months ahead of the industry selection timeline the Army’s top fires acquisition official outlined earlier in the week, Inside Defense reported on Oct. 16. On Oct. 14, Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires, said at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting that CAML Light prototyping selections could come in spring 2027, supporting a potential live fire at Talisman Sabre in June or July, Defense Daily reported. Lozano said Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve directed his office to run the effort with Australia “to help the Australians meet some of their capability requirements.”

Both the award date and the live fire remain targets. Solutions briefs are due Oct. 23, and selected firms would receive a request for prototype proposals on Nov. 6, with proposals due Nov. 20, Defense WarRoom reported on Oct. 16. The Army has not disclosed demonstration funding, the number of awards, the munitions or Australia’s contribution, according to the outlet.

The Army asks for a launcher that reloads itself

The solicitation seeks a complete system combining mobility, a launcher and reload capability, with autonomous resupply of munitions and minimal human intervention, according to Defense WarRoom. Its objectives include firing both offensive and defensive munitions, fully autonomous reload, teleoperation, waypoint and convoy driving modes, and C-130 transport with a loaded missile pod. The Army does not specify munitions, chassis or weight class, the outlet reported.

Industry would share the bill. The Army will require contractors to shoulder part of the cost of demonstrating the systems during the exercise, Inside Defense reported, and Defense WarRoom said cash investment by each company is mandatory and that no soldiers would operate or maintain the systems at the demonstration. Each agreement would also carry a priced option for one to six more prototypes, with training and logistics support, for testing and soldier experimentation, including with the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii, according to Defense WarRoom.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

CAML-Lite would be the third size in one launcher family

CAML-Lite adds a light tier to the CAML program, which the Army opened in June 2025 with medium and heavy variants, Defense WarRoom reported. Lozano said on Oct. 14 that the Army had just finished source selection for CAML Medium and could award it within about 30 days, with a heavy version planned around 2028 or 2029, according to Defense Daily. He said the goal is to go from a unique launcher for nearly every missile to “a maximum of three” common designs.

The program descends from the Autonomous Multi-domain Launcher, a cab-less truck derived from the HIMARS rocket launcher that fired six reduced range practice rockets at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., in April 2024, Defense WarRoom reported on Oct. 14. The Georgia Tech Research Institute became the CAML weapon systems integrator in August 2026 under an agreement worth up to $33.4 million, according to the outlet.

The competition lands in the same week Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, on Oct. 14, that the Pentagon is seeking roughly $50 billion in reconciliation funds to scale autonomous weapons. Talisman Sabre, the biennial U.S. and Australian exercise, already hosted a live fire from the Army’s Typhon launcher in 2025, Defense WarRoom reported.