The Department of War has awarded Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division a $99.1 million contract modification for sea trials of USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002), the third and final Zumwalt-class stealth destroyer, which is being converted to carry Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic missiles, Times of Defence reported on Oct. 18.

Times of Defence reported on Oct. 18 that the modification covers builder’s and acceptance sea trials for the ship, with completion scheduled for October 2028. The trials will evaluate propulsion, steering, C4ISR combat systems and structural integrity after the ship’s major engineering overhaul, according to the outlet.

The destroyer entered dry dock at HII’s yard in Pascagoula, Miss., in January 2025 for hull modifications to integrate the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike system, Times of Defence reported.

From unusable guns to hypersonic tubes

The conversion followed the removal of the ship’s forward twin 155 mm Advanced Gun Systems. Ingalls installed four large-diameter Advanced Payload Modules, each housing three Conventional Prompt Strike missiles, for a total of 12 missiles per ship, according to the Oct. 18 report.

Times of Defence described the Zumwalt program as originally hamstrung by the cancellation of the 155 mm Long-Range Land-Attack Projectile ammunition. It called the hypersonic conversion a successful operational pivot that uses the class’s 78 MW Integrated Power System and spacious hull to fit the large payload tubes.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

USS Zumwalt went first

The lead ship, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), completed sea trials in January 2026, while DDG 1002 is progressing toward its trial phase, Times of Defence reported on Oct. 18.

A glide body shared with the Army’s Dark Eagle

Conventional Prompt Strike uses a solid-fueled booster carrying a Common Hypersonic Glide Body shared with the Army’s Dark Eagle long-range hypersonic weapon, with a speed above Mach 5 and a range of more than 2,700 km, according to specifications listed by Times of Defence.

Times of Defence argued on Oct. 18 that the class’s small size, three ships in all, would limit the program, making the delivery and replenishment of glide bodies the pacing factor for readiness. The Pentagon is pursuing other hypersonic weapons too: on Oct. 8, The Vanguard USA reported that a first image showed the Blackbeard hypersonic missile fired from a ground launcher.