Chinese startup Langdao Silex showed a prototype extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light source at the China International Industry Fair in Shanghai and claims it puts out more than 15 W, Tom’s Hardware reported on Oct. 16. Langdao also claims 90% domestic components and more than 100 hours of continuous operation, according to the outlet, which said there is no way to verify the uptime claim.

Langdao claims 90% of the prototype’s components are domestically sourced and that most critical parts were developed in China, Tom’s Hardware reported, adding that the company has not said whether the figure reflects component count, value or another metric.

A light source is only one part of an EUV lithography machine. Tom’s Hardware wrote on Oct. 16 that the company would need another three to five years to commercialize its technology, citing TrendForce, and that “a light source alone does not make an EUV scanner.”

A prototype shown without the light on

Langdao displayed the prototype at the 26th China International Industry Fair without lighting it up, Tom’s Hardware reported on Oct. 16. The system, called FlintNano LPP-OXXO, uses laser-produced plasma, hitting tiny heated metal droplets with high-energy laser pulses, and the company lists a 1,000 W driving laser and a conversion efficiency above 2%, according to the outlet.

Tom’s Hardware said the 15 W figure appears to be measured at the plasma rather than at the intermediate focus, where ASML measures power, since the company has not shown a complete EUV collection system. Everything known about the source comes from the company itself, the outlet noted. Langdao, founded in 2024 by alumni of Tsinghua University’s Gas Discharge Plasma Laboratory, is also developing a higher-power FlintMicro-LPP source whose output it has not disclosed, the outlet reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

ASML moved to 250 W-class sources in 2018 and 2019

For comparison, Tom’s Hardware wrote on Oct. 16 that ASML introduced 250 W-class EUV sources for commercial production in 2018 and 2019 and has since reached substantially higher output. Early NXE:3400-series machines came with sources of 125 W to 150 W at intermediate focus, which was far from enough for high-volume manufacturing, the outlet said.

On paper, Langdao’s claimed output is comparable to some of the earliest EUV sources built by Western and Japanese toolmakers in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Tom’s Hardware reported, while cautioning that differing measurement conditions make direct comparisons inaccurate. Raising output requires more powerful CO2 lasers, accurate tin-droplet generators, debris control, durable collector mirrors and better long-term reliability, according to the outlet.

U.S. export controls frame the push

The Wire China wrote on Oct. 18 that China, “hemmed in by U.S. export controls,” has been making huge efforts to develop its own chipmaking industry, and that recent reports suggest it could be about to clear one of the biggest hurdles in its way. Tom’s Hardware put the constraint plainly on Oct. 16: because China cannot buy EUV lithography tools from ASML, it must develop them locally.

The policy debate in Washington continues. On Oct. 15, The Vanguard USA reported that ASML’s finance chief said the proposed MATCH Act would push China to build its own chip tools.