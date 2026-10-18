U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Eric Meyer announced a $17 million grant on Oct. 16 to improve the Port of Colombo’s Maritime Single Window and Port Community System, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said that day. The funding is meant to support digital infrastructure for maritime documentation, regulatory procedures and information exchange among port stakeholders, according to the SLPA.

The same day, state-owned China Merchants Port Holdings (CM Ports) announced it would pull out of a joint venture with the SLPA for a logistics hub at Colombo, The Maritime Executive reported on Oct. 18, putting the abandoned investment at $350 million. The statements quoted by the outlet do not connect the two decisions.

Meyer met SLPA Chairman Parakrama Dissanayake and Ports Minister Anura Karunathilaka during a visit to the port, the SLPA said on Oct. 16. The authority said better integration of maritime data could reduce paperwork, improve cargo clearance and make vessel and cargo operations more efficient.

Two linked systems built with American technology

The U.S. Embassy said the project would introduce American technology to streamline port operations, letting shipping companies, customs officials, immigration authorities, port operators and businesses exchange information electronically, Newswire reported on Oct. 16, citing the embassy’s statement. An implementing partner will be chosen through an open and competitive selection process, and the work could create openings for U.S. companies to supply hardware, software and technical expertise, according to the report.

The embassy estimates that Colombo handles about $30 billion in U.S.-related cargo a year, Newswire reported. “More than half a million containers of U.S. inbound and outbound cargo move through the Port of Colombo each year,” Meyer said, according to The Maritime Executive’s Oct. 18 report, adding that the $17 million “will strengthen the supply chains our economies depend on.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A logistics hub that was never built

CM Ports said the SLPA has agreed to pay $22 million to its private partners to settle the termination, The Maritime Executive reported on Oct. 18. The hub would have covered five million square feet with about 530,000 cubic meters of storage and roughly 1,800 permanent jobs on site; work was supposed to start in 2023 and finish in 2025, but the project was not built, the outlet said.

In its stock exchange filing, CM Ports cited “changes in external circumstances,” including adjustments to the project’s implementation environment and timetable and the parties’ commercial considerations, according to The Maritime Executive. The local outlet Ceylon Today reported in January that the project faced court challenges, land-use issues, timeline disagreements and regulatory hurdles, the Oct. 18 report said.

Chinese, Indian and U.S. stakes in one harbor

CM Ports remains the developer and operator of the Colombo South Container Terminal, The Maritime Executive noted on Oct. 18. In 2023, the Biden administration approved a $550 million loan for a container terminal next to Colombo South that is operated by India’s APSEZ, the outlet reported. “It’s high priority for the United States to be active in the Indo-Pacific region,” Development Finance Corporation chief executive Scott Nathan told AP at the time, according to The Maritime Executive. The port’s performance in the first half of 2026 was up 12% year over year, according to the same report.

Washington has been using other financing tools at home as well. On Oct. 17, The Vanguard USA reported that EXIM signed a letter of support for NioCorp’s Elk Creek mine in Nebraska.