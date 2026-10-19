The Pentagon and BAE Systems have signed a framework agreement under which BAE could build up to 25,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, or APKWS, guidance kits a year for as long as seven years, the department announced on Monday, Oct. 19, Defense News reported. The buy is not yet funded: Congress still has to approve and pay for it, and neither side disclosed what the deal would cost.

The APKWS kit turns an unguided 2.75-inch rocket into a laser-guided munition. All four U.S. military services field it, and the Pentagon has used it as a cheaper alternative to air-to-air missiles for shooting down drones, according to Defense News.

BAE said it will increase production while the two sides work out a multiyear contract, Defense News reported. The framework also outlines a path to 35,000 kits a year for U.S. allies, with that added capacity coming online as partner nations formally request kits through the Foreign Military Sales program.

Multiyear demand to keep APKWS lines running

“By securing multi-year demand, this agreement keeps production lines running at capacity, provides our forces with interceptor inventory, and flips the cost calculus in the taxpayer’s favor,” Michael Duffey, the Pentagon’s under secretary for acquisition and sustainment, said in the Oct. 19 announcement.

“APKWS delivers proven, reliable and affordable precision at scale to counter evolving threats and ensure our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage,” said Tom Arseneault, president and CEO of BAE Systems Inc.

BAE builds the kits in Hudson, New Hampshire, and Austin, Texas, and said in February 2026 that it had delivered its 100,000th kit. The 25,000 figure matches capacity the company has cited before: a BAE official said in 2023 that APKWS was in full-rate production with room to grow to 25,000 units a year, Defense News reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Existing Navy contract and allied orders

The framework sits alongside contracts already in place. The Navy’s five-year APKWS contract with BAE, awarded in August 2025, is worth up to $1.74 billion and covers up to 55,000 kits for the Navy, the Army and foreign customers, with work expected to be completed by December 2031.

Among allies, Saudi Arabia won State Department approval in July 2026 for a possible $1.96 billion package that includes up to 20,000 APKWS kits, split evenly between air-to-air and air-to-ground versions, and Italy is weighing a purchase of 5,031 kits for counter-drone defense, according to Defense News.

Part of a wider push on munitions output

The APKWS agreement follows other Pentagon frameworks meant to raise munitions output this year. In January 2026, Lockheed Martin agreed to more than triple production of the PAC-3 MSE interceptor. In March, BAE and Lockheed agreed to quadruple production of seekers for the THAAD interceptor, and a separate THAAD framework signed in January led to a June contract worth more than $35 billion for the interceptors themselves.

Low-cost counter-drone weapons are drawing interest beyond BAE; CHAOS Industries has unveiled VESPID, a family of drone interceptors it says it can build in large numbers.