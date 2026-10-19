The Federal Communications Commission has granted Globalstar authority to operate its third-generation C-3 constellation, a system of 48 low Earth orbit satellites that will use mobile satellite service spectrum to connect directly to smartphones, Globalstar announced on Monday, Oct. 19, Via Satellite reported.

The C-3 system also includes six on-orbit spares and 90 ground station antennas around the world, according to Via Satellite. Globalstar filed for the constellation in February 2025 as a next-generation, higher-power system after Apple invested to fund it, and MDA Space is building the satellites.

“Receiving this FCC authorization is a critical step forward for continuing to enhance the capabilities of our Low-Earth Orbit satellite constellations,” Globalstar CEO Paul Jacobs said on Oct. 19. “This approval will ensure our ability to deliver next-generation satellite services that combine increased capacity, improved performance, and greater flexibility to users for years to come.”

Amazon acquisition still pending

The authorization comes while Amazon’s planned purchase of Globalstar is still pending. When the companies announced their merger agreement in April 2026, Amazon said the transaction was expected to close in 2027, subject to closing conditions that include regulatory approvals and Globalstar meeting certain milestones for its HIBLEO-4 replacement satellites.

If the deal closes, Amazon plans to operate both the C-3 constellation and a new Amazon direct-to-device constellation of up to 5,105 satellites, Via Satellite reported. In its April announcement, Amazon said its Amazon Leo network would begin deploying its own next-generation direct-to-device system in 2028, and that it had separately signed an agreement with Apple to provide satellite connectivity for iPhone and Apple Watch features that Globalstar powers today.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

MDA Space contract and Apple’s backing

MDA Space said on Feb. 10, 2025 that it had signed a definitive contract with Globalstar, with a total value of about 1.1 billion Canadian dollars, to be prime contractor for the next-generation constellation and to manufacture more than 50 of its Aurora software-defined digital satellites. SpaceNews put the contract at about $768 million at the time.

Globalstar had outlined plans for the network in November 2024 after revealing a commitment from Apple to inject $1.7 billion into the company, with Apple also taking a 20% equity stake in the new constellation, SpaceNews reported in February 2025.

The C-3 approval adds to a busy year for direct-to-device licensing. The FCC has also cleared SpaceX to launch 15,000 satellites that connect directly to phones, while Amazon says it has built 1,000 Leo internet satellites. Via Satellite’s report did not include a launch schedule for C-3.