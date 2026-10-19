The Pentagon said on Monday, Oct. 19, that the research security audits it ordered in August at 30 universities produced more than 80 termination-related actions, including ended relationships with entities on the Section 1286 list and precautionary terminations involving entities not on the list, DefenseScoop reported.

The Section 1286 list includes Chinese, Russian and Iranian entities, and American institutions that partner with them risk losing Defense Department funding, according to DefenseScoop. The list takes its name from a section of the fiscal 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, and its July 2026 update named 130 academic and research institutions in China, Russia and Iran, Military Times reported.

“All 30 universities have fully mitigated identified relationships with foreign entities of concern included on the most recent NDAA Section 1286 list, published in July 2026,” the Pentagon said in its Oct. 19 release. The department described part of the actions as “precautionary terminations involving entities not specifically identified on the list.” Neither DefenseScoop nor Military Times reported how many of the 80 actions involved listed entities.

Seven schools singled out for praise

The Pentagon did not name all 30 institutions, Military Times reported. It singled out seven: Oklahoma State University, Penn State, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of South Carolina, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas at Austin and Virginia Tech.

“These academic institutions that went above and beyond deserve immense credit for setting the benchmark in domestic research security,” said Joseph Jewell, assistant secretary of defense for science and technology. “Rather than settling for minimum compliance, these institutions took bold, self-initiated steps to protect their labs, faculty, and intellectual property from foreign exploitation.”

Beyond the Section 1286 list, the August order also told the universities to review partnerships with “organizations associated with rebranded Confucius Institutes,” which teach Chinese language and culture, Military Times reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Warning of more audits ahead

The release did not indicate that any of the 30 institutions will lose Defense Department funding, DefenseScoop reported. Under a department policy cited by the outlet, the Pentagon is prohibited from using any funds for fundamental research that involves collaboration with any entity on the most recent Section 1286 list.

“The Department commends the institutions that took decisive action to mitigate relationships that could expose American research to foreign exploitation,” said Emil Michael, the Pentagon’s chief technology officer and under secretary for research and engineering. He suggested the department may conduct more audits and warned that institutions could lose federal funding, according to DefenseScoop.

Federal scrutiny of research ties is widening. In August 2026, Ohio State University agreed to a $2.1 million settlement over civil allegations that it failed to disclose employee affiliations with Chinese institutions on NASA and National Science Foundation projects, Military Times reported, and the Transportation Department is using AI to check research grant winners for links to China and Russia.