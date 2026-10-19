Fort Benning, Georgia, hosted its initial Janus program site visit on Oct. 16, 2026, and assessed a potential location for three Radiant Industries Kaleidos nuclear microreactors meant to keep mission-critical facilities powered during a commercial grid outage, the Army said in a release published Oct. 19.

Radiant will provide, install, operate and maintain the microreactors, which are to deliver resilient, independent power to selected mission-critical facilities if the commercial grid goes down, according to the release, which was also posted on DVIDS. The Army said its goal is to have its first microreactors operational by 2028.

The Oct. 16 visit brought together leaders and planners from the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, Radiant and key installation energy stakeholders, the Army said.

Preferred site awaits environmental surveys

The visit ended with a physical assessment of one potential location for the microreactors. The site is currently the preferred option, but final approval depends on the results of cultural resource and environmental surveys, according to the Army.

“Our immediate priority is completing the required environmental and cultural resource surveys to secure final site approval,” said Dr. Ed Locke, master planner for the Directorate of Public Works and the installation’s Janus project lead.

Radiant gave an overview of the company and its capabilities, followed by technical workshops on integrating its Kaleidos microreactors with Fort Benning’s existing power grid. Representatives from the Directorate of Public Works, the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the Provost Marshal’s Office and Installation Safety worked on emergency response integration, physical security planning and safety protocols. The groups also discussed cultural resources and compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Airfield and command centers in focus

Maj. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, said critical infrastructure including Lawson Army Airfield and the post’s mission command centers must remain fully operational under any circumstances. “Uninterrupted, resilient energy is the lifeblood of our flight line and deployment operations,” he said.

“Radiant is proud to partner with the Fort Benning team to deliver the Department of War’s first operational nuclear microreactor,” said retired Rear Adm. Mark B. Sucato, Radiant’s director of national security business development. “We look forward to achieving Initial Operational Capability together.”

The release did not give an installation date for Fort Benning beyond the Army’s 2028 goal. Work on the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain is moving in parallel; Urenco USA has started its sixth new centrifuge cascade as it expands enrichment capacity.