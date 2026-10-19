HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries have demonstrated an uncrewed surface vessel running both companies’ autonomy software off Long Beach, California, the South Korean shipbuilding group said on Monday, Oct. 19, The Korea Herald reported. HD Hyundai called it the first such demonstration by a South Korean company in U.S. waters and did not give the exact date of the test.

The test used a modified 368-ton vessel formerly operated by the U.S. Navy and converted for uncrewed operations, The Korea Times reported. It carried VAone, an integrated autonomy system from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, alongside Lattice, Anduril’s mission autonomy platform.

Over three and a half hours, the vessel worked through scenarios including autonomous navigation, mission changes, formation sailing and emergency responses to engine malfunctions, with operations monitored in real time from a shore-based control center, Aju Press reported.

Navy, Coast Guard and Korean officials attended

About 40 officials from South Korea and the United States watched the demonstration, including representatives of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, the American Bureau of Shipping, the Republic of Korea Navy and South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration, according to the Korea Times.

VAone builds on HiNAS Prime, an autonomous navigation system developed by HD Hyundai subsidiary Avikus. It adds systems that monitor engine conditions, detect abnormalities and respond automatically, as well as technology that detects damage to the vessel and starts corrective measures on its own, the Korea Times reported.

By combining VAone with Lattice, the companies said they showed a fully uncrewed vessel capable of autonomous navigation, engine management, damage response and weapons operations. They said the vessel made decisions and responded to changing conditions on its own while carrying out complex missions in realistic maritime scenarios.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Eyeing U.S. Navy programs

“The demonstration was meaningful because it confirmed the uncrewed vessel’s ability to carry out complex missions and respond to various real-world scenarios that could occur after deployment,” said Chang Kwang-pil, senior executive vice president at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, according to the Korea Herald.

HD Hyundai said it plans to use the technologies shown in the demonstration to pursue U.S. Navy uncrewed surface vessel programs and the broader global market, where it said demand for autonomous platforms is growing. The Oct. 19 reports did not name a specific program or contract.

The Navy has been buying in this category; it ordered 30 medium drone boats from three companies building in Louisiana. The reports did not say what the demonstration vessel will be used for next.