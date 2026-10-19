Array Labs has won a $4.47 million contract from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory to develop clusters of radar satellites that work together to produce 3D images, the Redwood City, California, company said on Oct. 5, 2026, in an announcement on its website.

Clusters of satellites operating as one system can increase coverage, resolution and fidelity while offering advantages in power, sensitivity and resilience at lower cost, Array Labs said in its Oct. 5 announcement. Conventional methods rely on a single satellite passing over a target repeatedly to build a 3D image, while Array’s cluster observes a target from multiple angles at once and produces a 3D image in a single pass, according to the company.

Radar clusters can also sense in all weather, through cloud cover, by day or night, the company said.

Why 3D terrain data matters to the Army

“Operators need to understand their environment as it currently exists, not as it was weeks or months ago. That’s what we’re working toward with ARL,” said Andrew Peterson, CEO and co-founder of Array Labs.

The company says 3D data supports topographic analysis, including slope, line of sight and change over time, and can inform decisions in military operations, disaster response, infrastructure monitoring and autonomy. The Oct. 5 announcement did not say how long the Army work will run or what the laboratory expects to receive at the end of it.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A growing list of government customers

The Army award adds to contracts from the U.S. Space Force, the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Office of Naval Research, DARPA and U.S. Special Operations Command, Array Labs said. On Aug. 20, 2026, the company said the Office of Naval Research had extended its contract to apply distributed space-based radar to wide-area airborne moving target indication missions.

Array Labs announced a $20 million Series A round in January 2026 and a $21 million strategic funding round in July 2026 anchored by an investment from Mitsubishi Electric, according to the company.

When it unveiled its satellite design on April 2, 2025, the company said it had launched two test satellites in 2024 and planned a demonstration mission in 2026, followed by its first production cluster of four formation-flying satellites. The Oct. 5 announcement did not give an update on that launch schedule.