The Department of Homeland Security has ordered federal civilian agencies to stop buying products from Chinese AI developer DeepSeek and to remove its products from their information technology, according to a DHS notice filed with the Federal Register on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, and scheduled for publication on Oct. 20.

The order, Exclusion and Removal Order #2026-01, lists an original release date of July 24, 2026, and is signed by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, according to the copy attached to the notice. It excludes Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co., Ltd and its affiliates from civilian agency procurements and requires agencies to remove DeepSeek products as well as third-party products and services developed using DeepSeek implementations.

Mullin wrote that DeepSeek’s models present “multiple threat vectors” to civilian federal agency IT systems, CyberScoop reported. The order applies to federal civilian executive branch agencies, except for their national security systems and secure compartmented information systems, and does not cover the Defense Department or the intelligence community, which fall under separate authorities.

Data stored on servers in China

The order points to DeepSeek’s storage of data on servers in China, its collection of personally identifiable information from users, and the transfer of prompt and response data. It also cites a February 2025 report by security firm NowSecure that found multiple critical vulnerabilities in the DeepSeek iOS app.

“The transfer of the aforementioned information to the [People’s Republic of China], either independently or in combination with publicly available data, could produce actionable intelligence on U.S. persons and/or government programs,” Mullin wrote, according to CyberScoop.

The action rests on the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018 and follows a review of a recommendation from the Federal Acquisition Security Council, according to the notice signed by DHS General Counsel James H. Percival II.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Exceptions and interim safeguards

The exclusion took effect immediately after the order was issued. Agencies may ask for exceptions in writing within 60 days of the order’s issuance and must give a compelling justification, such as the impact on mission-critical functions, the order says. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, will approve or reject requests in writing.

Until removal is complete, agencies are encouraged to monitor traffic in and out of their networks, add logging and controls on data exfiltration, and flag anomalous activity, according to the order. CISA may provide technical help to agencies that lack the capacity to comply, and the secretary must review the order within one year and annually after that.

The order adds to a run of federal security guidance on AI. NIST, NSA and CISA have published ten voluntary practices for responding to super intelligence control incidents.