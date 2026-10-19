American Electric Power, or AEP, and X-energy have signed a joint development agreement to evaluate a potential 960-megawatt nuclear plant at a former coal plant site in Sullivan County, Indiana, with Amazon supporting development, the companies announced on Monday, Oct. 19, Utility Dive reported.

The plant would use 12 of X-energy’s Xe-100 small modular reactors, each rated at 80 megawatts and arranged in three groups of four, if the project reaches a final investment decision, World Nuclear News reported. Amazon would support development through a funding agreement and, if the plant is built, buy its power under a long-term contract covering the costs of the facility and its operations for the duration of the contract.

The companies did not give details on the project’s timing, Utility Dive reported.

Former Breed Generating Station site

The companies are evaluating the former site of AEP utility Indiana Michigan Power’s Breed Generating Station. Sullivan County takes part in the Indiana Advanced Nuclear Ready Communities Program, run by the Indiana Office of Energy Development, according to Utility Dive. If it goes ahead, the project would likely create about 1,000 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs, World Nuclear News reported.

AEP Chairman, President and CEO Bill Fehrman said the agreements with Amazon and X-energy provide “all necessary capital protections and financial safeguards that we have said are essential for any potential nuclear project to move forward.”

“We’re looking to develop nearly a gigawatt of carbon-free power for the regional grid and pay our full costs without passing them to others,” said Josh Weissman, Amazon’s vice president of data center infrastructure capacity delivery.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Second project under the Amazon and X-energy plan

The Indiana project would be the second under a 2024 collaboration in which Amazon took a stake in X-energy and the two set a goal of adding more than 5 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity to the U.S. grid by 2039, World Nuclear News reported. The first is the Cascade Advanced Energy Facility in Washington state. The Xe-100 is a pebble bed high-temperature gas reactor using TRISO fuel, and its first deployment is planned at Dow’s Seadrift site on the Texas Gulf Coast.

It was Amazon’s second nuclear announcement in as many weeks: on Sept. 30, it said it had signed a 20-year, 690-megawatt power purchase agreement with Constellation Energy to expand and improve the Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant in Maryland, Utility Dive reported. Driven by new large loads, Indiana Michigan Power expects peak load in Indiana to jump to more than 7,000 megawatts by 2030 from 2,800 megawatts, according to a state regulatory decision cited by Utility Dive.

AEP is pursuing other generation for data center customers as well; it plans a $4 billion, 702-megawatt Bloom fuel cell plant in Wyoming to supply Google.