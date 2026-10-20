The Mid-Range Capability Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, the long-range fires battalion of Multi-Domain Command Europe, fired its first Tomahawk Land Attack Missile from a newly fielded Typhon launcher on Sept. 28, 2026, at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, according to an Army story posted on DVIDS. The Army made the launch public about two weeks later: the story by Master Sgt. John Healy is dated Oct. 14.

Press coverage followed on Oct. 19, when Task & Purpose reported that the Army did not announce the Sept. 28 test until the previous week. The Army said the shot was the third time a Typhon has been fired within the continental United States, not the system’s first launch.

Task & Purpose called it the first time an Army force focused on Europe has fired the Mid-Range Capability system, even though the launch took place in California.

The battery trained for five weeks with the Navy and Lockheed Martin

Before the live fire, the soldiers of the battery went through a five-week training program run by the Navy and Lockheed Martin field service representatives to learn how to operate and maintain the launcher, the Army said.

“We get that range for that combatant commander to give them options and capabilities where they really haven’t had it before from the land force,” said Lt. Col. Derek Bartlett, the battalion commander. Strikes within Typhon’s projected range used to come by request to the joint force, typically from the Navy, and “the Army now has that capability,” he said. After the course, he said he was “very comfortable deploying them forward.”

Typhon fires two Navy munitions, the Standard Missile-6 and the Tomahawk, which Task & Purpose said lets the Army strike land targets as far as 1,000 miles away. The battalion’s HIMARS launchers reach roughly 186 miles, according to the outlet.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A Europe battery whose 2026 deployment was canceled in May

The battery is one of four Mid-Range Capability batteries the Army has created, according to the Army story. The first was activated in January 2024, and the 3-12 battery followed in November 2025.

The battalion belongs to the Army’s 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, based in Germany, Task & Purpose reported. It was supposed to deploy to Europe in 2026, but that deployment was canceled in May as part of a wider cut in Army movements to Europe, the outlet said. The Army stood up its fourth Multi-Domain Task Force at Fort Carson earlier in October.

The Army is also preparing autonomous CAML-Lite launchers for Talisman Sabre 2027, the U.S. and Australian exercise where Typhon already fired in 2025.