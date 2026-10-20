U.S. Space Forces Central, the Space Force component of U.S. Central Command, expects to be about five times its current size in roughly three years, its commander, Brig. Gen. Todd Benson, said on Oct. 19, 2026, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. The command, known as SPACECENT, was activated in December 2022 with a small staff of about 30 people split between Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, according to the magazine.

Benson spoke at a Schriever Spacepower Series event of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies on Oct. 19, a session on how the Space Force delivers combat power across the Central Command theater. He said his team had an outsized impact during operations against Iran but needs to grow, the magazine reported.

“It doesn’t matter what service you’re with or what component, the expectations are the same: You have to present combat-credible forces, and you have to lead joint forces in combat,” Benson said. “That takes size to do that.”

Benson gave no target headcount for SPACECENT

Benson declined to give an exact number of personnel he wants to reach, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. His goal is a “steady-state” headquarters staff that is at least somewhat comparable to other service components, though he said even a fivefold increase would leave SPACECENT well short of them because the Space Force is a smaller service.

“Our peers have thousands, so we would not be anywhere near that as a smaller service,” he said. “But I would expect that we’d be about fivefold the size we are today, which is not a large number, but that’s what we need to make sure that we have the requisite staff to do planning cycles, all the intelligence that we need.”

The Space Force has components in every geographic combatant command and added its newest one in October, when it activated SPACEFOR-SOC under Special Operations Command.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Two Guardians in a targeting process of more than 1,000 people

Benson described daily planning sessions with headquarters staff and meetings with CENTCOM leadership while SPACECENT supports round-the-clock operations in the Middle East. “There are no days off, really, downrange,” he said.

Building a team of intelligence professionals is a priority, Benson said, especially for the joint force’s targeting process, in which service components help select and prioritize military targets. At one point, SPACECENT had only two Guardian representatives in a targeting process that involves more than 1,000 personnel, the magazine reported.

Operations over the past year showed the need for more of everything, from personnel to ground systems such as jammers to satellites on orbit, Benson said.

“Space will forever be a part of every military operation going forward,” Benson said. “There is no going backwards on that.”