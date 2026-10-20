Quantinuum said on Oct. 19, 2026, that its Helios trapped-ion quantum computer stored quantum information with a logical fidelity of 99.9995%, or about five errors per million operations, a result the Broomfield, Colorado, company called a world record for quantum error correction in a press release on its website. The figure measures logical memory, meaning how well encoded qubits hold information, not a full fault-tolerant computation.

Quantinuum said the error rate is 10 times lower than its own September 2026 record and 100 times lower than the best published result on any other hardware, which it attributed to Google Quantum AI on a superconducting system. The team used a color code at distances 3, 5 and 7 on Helios, reaching 99.9995% per syndrome-extraction cycle at distance 7, the company wrote in a technical blog post the same day.

The color code used up to 37 physical qubits per logical qubit, compared with 10 for the Helix code behind the September result on the same hardware, the company said.

Each step in code distance cut errors by about 12 times

Logical errors fell by an average factor of 12 each time the code distance increased, according to Quantinuum, which said it is the largest such suppression factor ever measured. Errors in two-qubit logical gates fell by a factor of 9 from distance 3 to distance 5, the blog post said. New Scientist reported that the error rate dropped twelvefold when a logical qubit grew from seven to 19 physical qubits and again from 19 to 37.

Based on that scaling, Quantinuum projects that 100 logical qubits with error rates of one in a trillion could be reached with about 30,000 physical qubits, Quantum Computing Report wrote. The company says the result puts Helios in the target range for Apollo, its planned universal fault-tolerant computer, which it expects to be available by 2029.

“With this result, we’ve proven that we have the error-correction architecture and trapped-ion technology required to achieve universal fault-tolerance,” CEO Rajeeb Hazra said in the release.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Outside researchers call it a step, with open questions

Robin Blume-Kohout, co-director of the Quantum Performance Lab at Sandia National Laboratories, who was not involved in the study, called it “a significant milestone” in the company’s release.

Steven Flammia of Virginia Tech, who also was not involved, told New Scientist it was “definitely an impressive technical advance,” but said it remains to be seen whether error rates stay as low when logical qubits run more complex operations. In a simple error-corrected operation between two logical qubits, the error rate was roughly 10 times higher, about seven errors per 100,000 uses, the magazine reported.

The machine has 98 qubits, New Scientist reported, while on the order of 100 logical qubits would be needed for known useful applications, Thomas Wong of Creighton University told the magazine. The Energy Department has already named eight science problems to judge the first fault-tolerant quantum computers.