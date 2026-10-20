Hanwha Defense USA met with more than 70 American suppliers at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual meeting the week of Oct. 12, 2026, to move production of the Army’s XM1776 Mobile Tactical Cannon to the United States, which the system needs before it can become a full program of record, DefenseScoop reported on Oct. 19 after an interview with Hanwha Defense USA CEO Michael Coulter.

“We had 70-something suppliers at our event,” Coulter told DefenseScoop. “And they were all American.” The nine XM1776 prototypes the Army has ordered are on Hanwha production lines in South Korea and the Czech Republic, the outlet reported. “Already about 40 to 50% of the vehicle is American,” Coulter said.

The XM1776 is the American version of Hanwha’s K9 Mobile Howitzer, a wheeled 155mm system. The Army has ordered a total of nine prototypes with an option for nine more, the company said in an Oct. 12 release issued when the system was named at AUSA.

The Army set a two-year onshoring condition

The Army opened the competition to companies worldwide “knowing that they’d have to onshore production within two years,” Brig. Gen. Robert Mikesh, the Army’s portfolio management executive for offensive fires, told reporters ahead of AUSA, Defense News reported on Oct. 12. The Army has taken delivery of its first mobile tactical cannon, which is meant to replace the Army’s M777 155mm howitzers, officials said.

The four-year prototyping deal, announced in August, is worth up to nearly $263 million and covers up to 18 systems, with accelerated delivery of the first six and options for up to a dozen more, the Army said at the time, according to Defense News. Army leaders want a ready version fielded by 2031, the outlet reported. Hanwha also plans to bid for the Army’s tracked howitzer, a separate competition.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Opelika, Pine Bluff and Philly Shipyard anchor the U.S. buildout

Hanwha Defense USA is setting up a Phase I site in Opelika, Alabama, as the U.S. integration and test facility for the XM1776 and its family of K9 howitzers, and its supplier meetings at AUSA are meant to build an Artillery Industrial Base Coalition in the United States, the company said on Oct. 12.

In September, the company unveiled plans for an advanced manufacturing campus at the Army’s Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas as part of a capital investment worth more than $2 billion, DefenseScoop reported. Hanwha bought Philadelphia’s Philly Shipyard in late 2024, and its Hanwha Philly unit is to build the Golden Defender missile-tracking ship.

Coulter tied the plan to keeping production lines in both countries. “If it’s ships, or if it’s artillery, or if it’s missiles and munitions, we have the ability to refill stocks now out of Korea,” he told DefenseScoop. “But the intent of the company is to replicate the capacity that we have in Korea in the United States.”