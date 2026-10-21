SpaceX launched its Starfall reentry capsule for the second time on Oct. 20, flying it on a Falcon 9 rocket alongside W-Series 7, the newest drug-research capsule from Varda Space Industries. The Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission lifted off at 7:04 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida with 32 payloads, Space.com reported.

The Falcon 9 first stage landed on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas about nine minutes after liftoff, on the 19th flight for that booster, according to Space.com. The payloads were set to deploy over nearly two hours starting about 57 minutes after launch, and Starfall was scheduled to separate last, two hours and 48 minutes after liftoff, or about 9:52 a.m. EDT.

The launch came a day late. SpaceX scrubbed its Oct. 19 attempt because of poor weather in the booster recovery zone, Spaceflight Now reported. The booster, B1085, previously launched NASA’s Crew-9 mission.

Starfall is a 2,100-kilogram microgravity lab built to return payloads

SpaceX has said little about Starfall, which debuted on a dedicated Falcon 9 demonstration flight from Cape Canaveral on June 23 to show it could fly in a controlled way and survive the trip back through the atmosphere, Space.com reported. In a June 23 post on X, SpaceX said the vehicle “will enable affordable, routine access to the microgravity environment for scientific research and in-space manufacturing.”

During the June broadcast, SpaceX engineer Zachary Luppen called Starfall “at its core” a microgravity lab for researchers and entrepreneurs, Spaceflight Now reported.

Most published details come from a Federal Aviation Administration environmental assessment released in May. It describes a disk-shaped capsule about 0.75 meters (2.5 feet) tall and 3.1 meters (10.2 feet) wide, with a mass of about 2,100 kilograms (4,600 pounds) and the ability to return up to 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of payload. SpaceX did not say what, if any, payloads were on board this Starfall, according to Spaceflight Now.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Varda’s W-7 tests whether microgravity improves a PROTAC cancer drug

W-Series 7 is about three times smaller than Starfall. Despite its name, it is the ninth reentry capsule Varda has launched, after W-8 and W-9 flew earlier this month on SpaceX’s Transporter-18 rideshare. W-7 carries a PROTAC cancer drug to study whether microgravity can improve its solubility, Spaceflight Now reported.

“In microgravity, molecules can crystallize differently than they do on Earth, potentially producing crystal forms with improved properties, including better solubility,” Varda wrote on its website before launch, as quoted by Spaceflight Now. All three Varda capsules launched this month rode SpaceX rideshares, while Starfall puts SpaceX into the same microgravity research and return business.

SpaceX now sells rides to a reentry rival while flying its own capsule

In Orbit Aerospace, a Torrance, California, startup founded to build reentry vehicles, switched to spacecraft autonomy software after concluding the market was not ready for another player, Payload reported on Oct. 14.

Bandwagon-5 also carried HawkEye 360, Iceye and Xona satellites

Exolaunch manifested 20 of the 31 customer payloads, including four radio-frequency monitoring satellites from Virginia-based HawkEye 360, four communications satellites for Finnish company Iceye and six navigation satellites from California-based Xona Space Systems, Spaceflight Now reported. Planet’s Pelican-12 Earth-observation satellite was also aboard, according to Space.com.