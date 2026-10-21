The Defense Innovation Unit has opened Sprint 2 of its Suitable Warfighting Adaptive Payloads (SWAP)-USV prize challenge, offering up to $40 million in prize money for production-ready uncrewed surface vessels armed to detect, track and shoot down drones and helicopters at sea, according to a DIU solicitation that Breaking Defense said was released Thursday, Oct. 15. Proposals are due Nov. 30, and DIU wants the selected systems ready for forward operational fielding within 120 days.

DIU runs the 12-month challenge with the Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems, and Sprint 2 is the second of three phases, Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 19.

The solicitation argues that the cost math at sea favors the adversary. “Today the Department of War (DoW) too often relies on exquisite, multi-million-dollar naval surface and aviation assets to counter these inexpensive threats,” it says, listing explosive USVs, small drones, attack helicopters and go-fast boats among the threats to surface fleet operations.

DIU will only evaluate USVs and weapons already in production

Only production-ready vessels and effectors with active manufacturing lines will be evaluated, and conceptual, developmental or prototype-only designs will not be considered, the solicitation says. Each entry must be a single integrated package covering the boat, launcher and weapon. The vessel must offer at least 200 nautical miles of range and a sustained 10-knot cruise, thresholds DIU expects top performers to substantially exceed.

The weapons must engage Group 1 to 3 drones and rotary-wing aircraft beyond 3 nautical miles under operator supervision, with Group 5 capability highly desired. DIU sorts entries into four tracks: Hellfire or Joint Air-Ground Missile launchers, for which the government offers a technical data package; the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System; remote weapon stations with Stinger missiles, machine guns or a high-power laser; and other mature kinetic systems. Separately, on Oct. 19, the Pentagon announced it had signed a framework with BAE Systems for up to 25,000 APKWS kits a year.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

In-water testing is expected to start in early 2027

Selected offerors must be ready to demonstrate an integrated system within 30 days of down-selection. A first event of one to two days at a vendor-chosen site covers autonomous maneuvering, sensor tracking and dry-fire safety checks. A second, three-week event at Little Creek, Virginia, puts military users in control, with navigation under active jamming and simulated or live-fire engagements, as authorized, against maneuvering drone and helicopter targets. Breaking Defense reported that in-water testing for Sprint 2 is expected to begin in early 2027.

The solicitation says the government has budgeted $200 million for possible prototype or follow-on production Other Transactions after the challenge, depending on its needs and program execution. It also reserves the right to buy systems for testing without competitive procedures. The competition can also be modified, suspended or canceled at the government’s discretion.

Sprint 1 focused on drone launch, and Sprint 3 turns to swarms

Sprint 1, with submissions due Aug. 10 and in-water testing planned for fall 2026, sought USVs able to launch first-person-view drones beyond line of sight and interdict surface targets, also for up to $40 million, according to DIU’s schedule. Sprint 3, set for spring 2027 with up to $20 million in prizes, is to focus on multi-domain swarm orchestration. On Sept. 29, the Navy announced orders for 30 medium unmanned surface vessels from three companies building in Louisiana.