Hewlett Packard Enterprise said Oct. 20 that its Spaceborne Computer-4 module will fly on Astrolab’s Flex Lunar Innovation Platform (FLIP) rover to run AI inference and what HPE says will be the first high-performance computing benchmarks on the Moon, StorageReview reported from an HPE press event at Astrolab’s facility in Hawthorne, California. Astrobotic’s Griffin-1 lander is to deliver the rover near the lunar south pole under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, with launch planned for late 2026, according to StorageReview and The Register.

The rover and computer are slated to launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy later this year, The Register reported on Oct. 20, and Spaceborne Computer-4 is to run its experiments during what the outlet described as the rover’s year-long mission. HPE has not named the maker of the module’s low-power CPU and GPU.

Astrolab CEO Jaret Matthews framed the computer as a way around the limited data link to Earth. “It’s important to ship back insight to Earth rather than all the raw data whenever possible,” he said, according to The Register.

Spaceborne Computer-4 is a 2.6-pound module built from off-the-shelf parts

The module sits in a fanless aluminum chassis of about 249 by 132 by 26 millimeters and weighs 2.6 pounds, StorageReview reported. It carries two mirrored Kioxia BG6 SSDs, off-the-shelf client drives with a power-limiting feature that caps them at 5 watts, because the rover runs on 28-volt DC power with little wattage to spare. Some of the computer’s heat can help keep the rover warm during the lunar night.

Instead of heavy shielding, HPE relies on what Mark Fernandez, its chief scientist of space tech and solutions, calls “hardware hardening in software”: spare processor cycles continuously check hardware metrics against thresholds, and the system can drop to a slower speed, stop running work or power down to protect itself, The Register reported. “With our nine years’ experience in the Space Station using drives, we’ve even convinced them we don’t need to do anything special for space,” Fernandez said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

NASA and Deloitte will also run software on the module

HPE plans to run the High-Performance LINPACK and High-Performance Conjugate Gradient benchmarks, plus a retrieval-augmented generation application built on a large language model, according to StorageReview. NASA will run its Federated Learning for Unbounded and Intelligent Decentralization experiment, which coordinates three separate AI models, along with a tuned language model test for searching onboard documents. Deloitte’s Silent Shield intrusion detection system is to provide near real-time cyber anomaly detection.

The computer is also to run vision inference on images from the rover’s cameras and process lidar data for mapping, navigation and terrain analysis. Because a round trip to the Moon takes at least 2.6 seconds at the speed of light, real-time control from Earth is impossible and FLIP must navigate on its own, StorageReview reported.

FLIP is a test bed for Astrolab’s larger FLEX rover

FLIP, which rolls on large wheels designed by Venturi, is intended to mature batteries, tires, avionics, sensors and software for FLEX, Astrolab’s future rover, StorageReview reported. The Register put FLIP at roughly 7 feet long and about half a ton. Astrobotic unveiled Griffin-1 in Pittsburgh in June ahead of environmental testing, and Voyager Technologies completed its acquisition of Astrobotic in July, SpaceNews reported. HPE’s Spaceborne Computer-2 has been doing scientific work aboard the International Space Station for years.