U.S. Army infantry soldiers fired most of 17 Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile shots during a three-day live-fire demonstration at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, all launched from the utility variant of the Infantry Squad Vehicle, known as ISV-U, Lockheed Martin said Oct. 20. Lockheed Martin said it was the first time Spike NLOS had been fired from that vehicle, and that the engagements were against simulated operational targets at varied combat ranges.

The demonstration supports the Army’s Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) directed requirement, Defence Industry Europe reported on Oct. 20, citing Lockheed Martin. According to the company, putting the missile on the ISV-U is meant to give the Army’s Mobile Brigade Combat Team a mobile weapon able to engage targets beyond line of sight.

Defense Daily reported on Oct. 20 that the test comes as Lockheed Martin works toward a potential production decision for M-LRPSM. “This demonstration represents a critical milestone for Spike NLOS, showing that our infantry partners can confidently employ a long-range precision missile,” said Casey Walsh, program director at Lockheed Martin Multi-Domain Missile Systems, in Lockheed Martin’s release.

Soldiers trained and fired Spike NLOS in the same week

Soldiers completed system training and carried out the live-fire missions within the same week, Lockheed Martin said, which the company presents as a sign that the system is easy to adopt in the field. Transformation-in-Contact units were among the first to handle the missile, and their real-time feedback is to help shape the final M-LRPSM requirements, according to the company.

Walsh said the live-fire data and soldier feedback “will support the shaping of the final M-LRPSM requirements.” Lockheed Martin said Transformation-in-Contact units will keep a hands-on role in continued validation testing, with input gathered through what it calls soldier touchpoint opportunities.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Lockheed Martin plans a year of validation testing before Phase 3

Further validation testing is to take place over the next year before Phase 3, the phase in which initial operational production begins and final system prototypes are delivered to the Army, Lockheed Martin said on Oct. 20.

In an Aug. 26, 2025, release, Lockheed Martin said the Army had down-selected Spike NLOS for the first phase of the M-LRPSM directed requirement competition and that the company then demonstrated ground launches from a vehicle at Dugway. On Oct. 15, 2025, it announced a Phase 2 contract with a total value of $30 million, covering hardware for safety confirmation testing that included installing the system on an Infantry Utility Vehicle.

Spike NLOS has been qualified on the Army’s AH-64E Apache

Lockheed Martin said in August 2025 that Spike NLOS had been qualified on the AH-64E Apache under the Long Range Precision Munitions directed requirement, and that it had been tested on Oshkosh’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle for U.S. Special Operations Command. The August 2025 release described M-LRPSM as intended for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams, while the company’s October 2025 and October 2026 releases refer to the Mobile Brigade Combat Team.

The ISV is also among the vehicles on which the Army’s planned Enduring High Energy Laser counter-drone weapon can be integrated.