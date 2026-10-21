The Marine Corps has instructed organizations across all of its echelons to give authorized personnel their own Maven Smart System (MSS) accounts on the networks they are permitted to access, DefenseScoop reported on Oct. 20. According to DefenseScoop, the expansion of enterprise licensing for Palantir’s AI-powered platform took effect Oct. 1 under an administrative message posted online Tuesday.

The message says the licensing “provides all assigned and attached personnel at any echelon within the specified commands the ability to gain MSS accounts within those domains they have authorized access,” DefenseScoop reported. It covers the units listed in the MSS integration guidance the service published last year, with Marine Forces Reserve added, and Fleet Marine Force and Marine Forces headquarters get accounts through their combatant command headquarters, according to the outlet.

A source familiar with the work, who requested anonymity, told DefenseScoop the expansion will grant the Marine Corps “unfettered access to MSS unclassified secret and top secret” capabilities. DefenseScoop said spokespersons for the Pentagon, Palantir and the Marine Corps did not immediately answer its questions about what prompted the message or the dollar value of the associated contract.

Marine commands must name an MSS implementation lead

Under the message, Marine Corps commands are told to designate an MSS implementation lead and identify their counterparts at higher and subordinate echelons, DefenseScoop reported. “Flag-level commands are requested to identify their designated MSS implementation lead/Office of Primary Responsibility (OPR) to Project Dynamis/TF Maven for on-going coordination and support,” the message says, according to the outlet.

The message also says an updated MSS Implementation Plan “will be published separately.” Task Force Maven and Project Dynamis lead the Marine Corps’ efforts to put MSS into operation, and in August the service hosted a Maven Smart System Summit in Virginia, DefenseScoop reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Maven Smart System fuses drone video, satellite imagery and logistics data

DefenseScoop describes MSS as a platform that captures and fuses intelligence and other data, including computer vision and object detection from drone video, satellite imagery, troop records, logistics and supply chain status, to support combat operations. The administrative message calls it a government-owned, contractor-operated commercial software platform with Defense Department-owned data and interfaces “that enable integration of strategic, operational, and tactical data to support all Joint functions,” the outlet reported.

The system traces its roots to Project Maven, and DefenseScoop reported that MSS is becoming the cornerstone of the military’s plan to merge fragmented command-and-control tools into a single operating picture. Last year, the Defense Department raised its contract ceiling with Palantir for the technology to nearly $1.3 billion through 2029, according to DefenseScoop.

Palantir software is also part of the data layer of the Army’s Next Generation Command and Control system, for which Anduril announced an award of up to $1.8 billion on Oct. 5.