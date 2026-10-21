Sierra Lobo Inc. will provide the closed Brayton cycle power conversion system for the nuclear power module of NASA’s Space Reactor-1 (SR-1) Freedom spacecraft, NASA’s Glenn Research Center said Oct. 20. The system converts thermal energy from the spacecraft’s fission reactor into the electrical power needed for its nuclear electric propulsion demonstration.

The work will be done under the Space Flight Systems Development and Operations Contract III, which NASA awarded in 2024 to support spaceflight hardware design, development, testing and operations at Glenn in Cleveland. NASA said it and its partners have “mutually agreed to key contract actions” to expedite development of the spacecraft.

“These contract actions not only reduce technical risk and help us maintain momentum toward our 2028 launch, but they also strengthen collaboration across our partners,” said Steve Sinacore, SR-1 Freedom program director. NASA describes the spacecraft on its SR-1 Freedom mission page as humanity’s first fission-powered interplanetary spacecraft.

Idaho National Laboratory is designing the SR-1 Freedom reactor

Sierra Lobo’s power conversion system will be integrated with the fission reactor being designed and developed by the Energy Department’s Idaho National Laboratory to complete the nuclear power module, which sits at the end of the spacecraft’s boom, NASA said on Oct. 20. The reactor portion is to remain inactive until the spacecraft leaves Earth orbit, and NASA cited interagency safety reviews and continuous oversight by a NASA chief safety officer.

NASA and the Energy Department signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct. 8 to build an end-to-end U.S. pipeline for space nuclear power and propulsion.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A 12,000 kilogram spacecraft built around a 20 kilowatt converter

According to the mission page, SR-1 Freedom weighs about 12,000 kilograms, or 26,455 pounds, and uses high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel. The Brayton system is rated at 20 kilowatts electric. The spacecraft bus is the Power and Propulsion Element, which NASA says generates 48 kilowatts of electrical power, and propulsion comes from the Advanced Electric Propulsion System’s 12 kilowatt Hall thruster. Communications run over X-band through NASA’s Deep Space Network.

NASA lists among the mission’s objectives operating a nuclear electric propulsion system in space, using the 2028 Mars launch window and delivering its payload to a Mars intercept. The Glenn release puts the launch in late 2028.

SR-1 Freedom carries three SkyFall helicopters to Mars

The spacecraft is to deliver SkyFall, a team of three Mars helicopters evolved from the Ingenuity design, to collect scientific data, demonstrate exploration zones and identify potential water sources, NASA said on Oct. 20. The mission page says SkyFall will use a mid-air deployment and that the helicopters will carry ground-penetrating radar and imagers.

NASA also presents SR-1 Freedom as the first step toward Lunar Reactor-1, a fission surface power system designed to keep its Moon Base operating through periods of darkness. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said on Oct. 8 that the agency plans to launch the first Moon Base element in December.