Northrop Grumman is “actively evaluating strategic alternatives” to scale its quantum computing technology, Chair, CEO and President Kathy Warden said on Northrop Grumman’s third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 20, according to a transcript published by The Motley Fool. She said Northrop would share more details on its approach “in the coming months.”

Asked by an analyst whether the review of the foundry business could lead to a sale or a spinoff, Warden called it “a broader landscape.” She said: “We could continue to solely invest in it ourselves with the support of our current shareholders. We could think about broadening that base of investments. Or we could think as you noted about separating the business.” Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 20 that no final decisions have been made.

Warden also did not rule out a direct investment from the Pentagon. Asked whether the Office of Strategic Capital or the Department of War could invest, Warden said “everything is on the table,” adding: “We believe there is such a strong commercial application for this that we are not wanting to be overly dependent on any government, particularly the US government in this case.”

The Pentagon took a $1 billion stake in L3Harris’s missile spinoff

Breaking Defense noted that the department has announced a $1 billion equity stake in L3Harris’s missile solutions spinoff, a split it reported has been postponed until mid-2027. The Office of Strategic Capital also announced a $150 million conditional loan commitment to PsiQuantum on Oct. 8.

In her prepared remarks, Warden tied the strategic alternatives to quantum computing; answering analysts, she said Northrop has “been doing a strategic review of our microelectronics capability.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Northrop Grumman Microelectronics Center runs foundries in California and Maryland

The business, known as the Northrop Grumman Microelectronics Center, consists of three government-accredited facilities: semiconductor foundries in California and Maryland and an advanced packaging facility in Florida, Breaking Defense reported. Warden said government customers are “very open” to Northrop taking the technology into a commercial ecosystem and then selling it back to the government on commercial terms.

She cited the Fortitude chip, which Northrop introduced this month. Warden said the single chip, the size of a grain of rice, delivers “up to 3x the power and 20x the signal quality of comparable solutions in the market today,” a company claim, with uses from radar and GPS to electronic warfare and future 6G networks.

Reciprocal quantum logic is the quantum technology under review

Warden described Northrop’s reciprocal quantum logic as “an ultra efficient superconducting chip technology” and said others might also be able to use it. She said quantum work is heading toward “very important technical milestones in the next couple of years.” Chief Financial Officer John Greene said Northrop has not included any specific investment dollars for quantum in its planning yet.

Northrop reported third-quarter sales of $11.1 billion, up 7%, and a backlog of $110 billion, up 20%.