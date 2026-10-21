The U.S. Army plans to test up to 15 counter-drone systems in Morocco next spring and aims to get the top performers into soldiers’ hands within six months afterward, Army officials told Task & Purpose in a report published Oct. 21. The tests are to focus on protecting temporary command posts and remote positions from enemy drones, including small aircraft that are hard to detect when they are not transmitting radio signals.

A spokesperson for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) told Task & Purpose the Army plans to test equipment that can detect and identify small, radio-silent drones from nearly a mile away, day or night. The Army also wants systems able to track large drones from 5 miles away and smaller ones from close to 2 miles, according to the outlet.

SETAF-AF is running the effort with the Army’s Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) as the command’s first accelerated capability event, or ACE, aimed at Group 1 to 3 small drones, Unmanned Airspace reported on Oct. 19.

Army trials in Tan-Tan run from February to May 2027

Testing is to begin in February and March 2027 in Tan-Tan, Morocco, where the Army has said it plans to build a “drone academy” for regional allies, followed by more evaluations in April and May during the African Lion 2027 exercise, Task & Purpose reported. Unmanned Airspace described the first phase as a soldier-led demonstration and the second as an operational assessment, with G-TEAD validating up to 15 solutions alongside Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires.

Officials said the 180-day timeline refers to getting approved equipment into soldiers’ hands after evaluation, not to finishing the tests. Army officials will then review how the equipment performed and weigh soldier feedback before deciding which technologies to buy, according to Task & Purpose.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The ACE covers detection, kinetic and nonkinetic defeat, and passive protection

The Army plans to evaluate equipment that detects approaching drones, weapons that physically destroy them, systems that disable them without firing and protective measures meant to limit the damage they cause, Task & Purpose reported. Unmanned Airspace said the ACE is built around an integrated fly-away kit and four subcategories: small drone detection, kinetic defeat, nonkinetic defeat and passive protection.

“Our adversaries are rapidly adapting commercial drones, and Africa’s dispersed, bandwidth-limited environment demands low-cost, scalable systems that work in degraded conditions,” an Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose. The Army also said Africa offers an “open spectrum, uncongested airspace and diverse terrain that training ranges in the United States and Europe cannot easily match,” according to Unmanned Airspace.

G-TEAD says the events draw on lessons from other theaters

The Army did not say whether the planned tests are directly related to the ongoing conflict with Iran, Task & Purpose reported. “Accelerated Capability Events draw cross-theater lessons and threat trends while remaining tailored to each geographical command’s priorities,” a G-TEAD spokesperson said.

Morocco was among eight countries that signed statements of intent on Oct. 13 to join the Army’s online marketplaces for drones and counter-drone systems, the Army said.