Space Nuclear Power Corporation, known as SpaceNukes, said Oct. 21 that DARPA has awarded it an Other Transaction Agreement under the Fast Capacitance (Fat Cat) program, in a company release published by SpaceNews. Under the agreement, SpaceNukes and Los Alamos National Laboratory are to design, build and conduct a follow-on nuclear ground test of a Kilopower reactor with active control rods, according to SpaceNukes.

SpaceNukes said the test would go beyond the passively controlled design demonstrated in the 2018 Kilopower Reactor Using Stirling Technology (KRUSTY) test, which it described as the only full-power ground test of a new American space reactor in five decades. The company said Fat Cat is managed by Dr. Tabitha Dodson in DARPA’s Defense Sciences Office.

According to DARPA’s Fat Cat program page, the program is meant to develop and experimentally validate models to understand and control fast reactor transients, enabling fully autonomous operation. DARPA says it plans to demonstrate autonomous nuclear control on a fully functional fast reactor with Los Alamos at the Device Assembly Facility.

DARPA says small fast reactors move too quickly for human operators

Small fast reactors like KRUSTY run without moderators, which reduces size and weight, DARPA says. Combined with faster neutrons and smaller control rods, that makes them highly responsive but introduces rapid physical transients, such as temperature gradients and changes in material geometry, that the agency calls “too complex for human operators to manage independently.”

DARPA frames the program around powering systems in extreme, remote environments such as space or undersea. Unlike large, steady-state reactors, reactors designed for propulsion must rapidly throttle power to meet changing demand, according to the program page.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

SpaceNukes plans integration work in Medina, Ohio

The phased program includes design, procurement and integration gates leading to the ground demonstration, SpaceNukes said, and is meant to produce nuclear-tested hardware and an engineering basis for autonomous, actively controlled reactor operation. Integration work is to take place at the company’s workshop in Medina, Ohio, led by Chief Engineer Marc Gibson.

“This award recognizes the maturity and continuity of the team that designed, built, and tested KRUSTY in 2018,” said Patrick McClure, the company’s chief operating officer. CEO Andy Phelps said: “There is no substitute for demonstrated technology when American national security objectives are at stake.”

Former KRUSTY engineers lead SpaceNukes

According to the company, Chief Technology Officer David Poston and McClure performed the KRUSTY work at Los Alamos, while Gibson led the program at NASA Glenn Research Center. SpaceNukes says it holds a Los Alamos license for the Kilopower technology and is headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

NASA is pursuing fission power in space as well: on Oct. 20, it said Sierra Lobo will build the Brayton power converter for its SR-1 Freedom spacecraft.