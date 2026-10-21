Westinghouse Electric Company said Oct. 21 that it is investing approximately $1 billion in a factory for Low Enriched Uranium Plus (LEU+) nuclear fuel at its Columbia Fuel Fabrication Facility in Hopkins, South Carolina, according to a Westinghouse release. Construction is underway, and the plant is on track to begin operations in 2030, Westinghouse said.

The existing Columbia plant, built in 1968, cannot make LEU+ fuel because its plant configuration and current process technology are not suitable, World Nuclear News reported on Oct. 21. The new facility will sit in a new building next to the existing plant and use a “dry” process similar to the one at Westinghouse’s facility in the United Kingdom, according to the outlet.

Westinghouse puts LEU+ enrichment at 5% to 8%, while most commercial reactors run on fuel typically enriched to 3% to 5% uranium-235, World Nuclear News said. LEU+ fuel could let pressurized water reactors run 24 months between refueling outages instead of the usual 18, according to the company, NucNet reported.

Westinghouse ties LEU+ fuel to the DOE UPRISE program

Westinghouse said LEU+ fuel is expected to unlock advanced operating plant uprates that would expand nuclear output nationwide in the near term. The company aligns the effort with the Energy Department’s Utility Power Reactor Incremental Scaling Effort, or UPRISE, which World Nuclear News said was launched earlier this year and targets a 5 GW increase in U.S. nuclear capacity from the existing fleet by 2029.

The company also said LEU+ manufacturing at Columbia should support the industrialization of AP1000 reactors worldwide. On Oct. 6, Google and Constellation Energy announced a power purchase agreement that would support 890 megawatts of uprates at 11 existing Constellation nuclear units, Nuclear Newswire reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The first LEU+ lead test assemblies went into Vogtle Unit 2 in 2025

Westinghouse first deployed LEU+ fuel in the United States in April 2025, when lead test assemblies made at Columbia were loaded into Unit 2 of the Vogtle plant in Georgia under the company’s EnCore fuel program, supported by the Energy Department, NucNet reported. Southern Nuclear, which operates Vogtle, received a Nuclear Regulatory Commission license amendment in 2023 to load them.

“The Columbia LEU+ Fuel factory is our largest single manufacturing investment to support the operating fleet and marks a transformative milestone for our company and the industry,” said Dan Sumner, Westinghouse’s president and CEO.

A study commissioned by Westinghouse projects $4.9 billion in economic impact

The Columbia facility already employs more than 1,200 people, and the investment is projected to contribute $4.9 billion in economic impact across South Carolina over 10 years, including about $3.8 billion in Richland County, according to a study commissioned by Westinghouse with researchers at the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, World Nuclear News reported. At its peak, the project is expected to host several hundred contractors plus an in-house team of 30 to 50 people, World Nuclear News reported.