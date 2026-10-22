The Air Force needs 1,509 combat-coded fighters by 2035, Lt. Gen. David Tabor, the service’s deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, said at an Oct. 20 media roundtable at the Pentagon, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Tabor was describing a fighter force structure report that the Air Force submitted to Congress on Oct. 16. The service did not give reporters a full copy of the report, according to the outlet.

About 40 percent of the 2035 fleet could be Lockheed Martin F-35s, Tabor said. Another 20 percent would be a combination of F-22 Raptors and the sixth-generation F-47 that is to replace them, and the Air Force still plans to replace its 186 operational F-22s with roughly an equivalent number of F-47s, he said. F-15 and F-16 variants would likely split the remaining 40 percent about evenly. The figures exclude A-10s.

Today’s fleet, not counting A-10s, is roughly 45 percent F-16s, 30 percent F-35s, 15 percent F-15s and 10 percent F-22s, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Breaking Defense, which reviewed the report, said on Oct. 21 that the 1,509 figure covers a “moderate risk” operational profile and that the Air Force put the low-risk requirement at 1,723 combat-ready aircraft, up from 1,558 in last year’s estimate.

Tabor says Congress and industry both have to deliver

The estimate is based on what geographic combatant commanders say they need to reach their goals at medium risk, and the analysis began before combat operations against Iran this year, Tabor said. “Certainly, world events and changing requirements in the combatant commands will change that number,” he told reporters.

Tabor said the 1,509 target compares with the 1,271 combat-coded fighters the service estimated it would have in 2026 and the 1,369 it sought by 2030 in last year’s report. Breaking Defense, however, said the size of the increase is unclear because last year’s report did not include a medium-risk figure.

Reaching 2035 depends on Congress paying for the jets and on Lockheed Martin and Boeing building them in time, Tabor said. “The question is, can industry produce at those levels?” he said. “They’ve assured us that they can, and we believe them, but we also actually need to see it manifest.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The fiscal 2027 request counts on reconciliation for 14 F-35s

Air Force leaders have long said the service needs 72 new fighters a year, but the fiscal 2027 request proposes 38 F-35s and 24 F-15EXs, a total of 62, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. The request counts on $2.34 billion from a reconciliation bill to pay for 14 of those F-35s. If that bill fails, Tabor said, the service could pull money from other programs or push the purchases to 2028. “We just lose 14 times [an] F-35’s worth of other capabilities that we were planning on,” he said.

Collaborative Combat Aircraft are not yet in the count

The 1,509 figure does not reflect the Air Force’s plan for 500 Collaborative Combat Aircraft drones by 2032. “CCA is very much a reality,” Tabor said, adding that the drones could reduce the fighter requirement in future versions of the report.

Boeing is building the first flying F-47, and the Air Force Test Center is already preparing for its flight testing ahead of a first flight that program officials peg to 2028, The War Zone reported Oct. 7.