The Space Force needs a third spaceport able to support medium and heavy launches by 2030, Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, the head of Space Systems Command, said Oct. 21, calling the goal “aspirational,” Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Garrant spoke to reporters during AFCEA’s annual Space Industry Days event, according to the outlet.

“We need this capability by 2030, but I’m also a pragmatist,” Garrant said. “That is not an inconsequential demand to build a spaceport when you factor in orbital regimes, safety, access to commodities … There are a lot of considerations.”

The service is considering government and privately owned sites to handle rising military and commercial launch demand, SpaceNews reported the same day.

Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg are expected to run out of room

The Space Force operates ranges at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and both are expected to run out of space in the coming years as government and commercial launch demand surges, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in May that the service expected to need a third site. “We probably need another site that’s capable of heavy and super-heavy launch capability, both from a resiliency perspective and just, even at the Cape, limitations on how much space we’ve got,” Meink said at the time.

An update to the National Space Transportation Policy signed in August predicted that U.S. annual launches could grow to 1,000 by 2030, a fivefold increase over 2025, according to the outlet. The policy calls on the Defense Department to work with the Department of Homeland Security and NASA to explore additional spaceport infrastructure on federal property.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A planning team is weighing how to acquire a third site

Garrant said the Space Force recently formed an operational planning team to “take a hard look” at what a third spaceport would require. “That work is pretty nascent, but we’re going to take some ideas to leadership at NASA, the National Reconnaissance Office, and the Space Force, and get some suggestions on how we might actually pursue a third spaceport,” he said.

The team is looking at options ranging from a public-private partnership to commercial land to a new federal installation, Garrant said. “All have pros and cons,” he said. “We haven’t made that decision yet, but we’re not discounting any of those.”

The service is also expanding its existing ranges

Meanwhile, the Space Force is deepening partnerships with commercial spaceports such as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia, and the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Alaska, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Congress allocated $1.3 billion in 2024 for “Spaceport of the Future” upgrades through 2028, and the service plans to seek more money in its fiscal 2028 request for pads, launch support facilities, roads, bridges and access to propellant and water, according to the outlet.

Space Systems Command also said on Oct. 20 that Brig. Gen. Eric Zarybnisky, the portfolio acquisition executive for space access, had released a vision and requirements document focused on modernizing the Eastern and Western Ranges, ExecutiveGov reported.

On Oct. 15, SpaceX launched the classified USSF-481 mission from Vandenberg for the Space Force.