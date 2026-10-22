The Pentagon’s Responsible AI Division had filled three of its 10 authorized positions as of February 2026, the Government Accountability Office found in a report published Oct. 14, Defense News reported on Oct. 21. GAO also found that 29 of 64 efforts in the Defense Department’s Responsible AI Strategy and Implementation Pathway remained incomplete as of April 2026, according to the outlet.

Staffing shortages in the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office have hindered it from fully implementing the Pentagon’s Responsible AI framework, Stars and Stripes reported Oct. 21, citing the same GAO report. The outlet described Responsible AI as the department’s integrated ethical framework for developing, deploying and operating AI capabilities across combat and noncombat systems.

GAO recommended that the department address staffing needs in the Responsible AI Division, which falls under the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), and issue a formal charter for its Responsible AI Working Council. The department agreed with both recommendations, according to the watchdog, Defense News reported.

GAO says the working council did not meet for months

The Responsible AI Working Council did not meet from late 2024 until August 2025, GAO found. CDAO officials told the watchdog that other priorities, including developing guidance for generative AI and contributing to governmentwide AI risk management resources, had kept the division from organizing meetings, according to Defense News.

Officials from four Defense Department components told GAO they faced implementation challenges during the hiatus that could have benefited from more collaboration, and six of the 10 components surveyed said sharing resources and best practices would help them apply the department’s six Responsible AI tenets. The council resumed meetings in August 2025 but still lacks a charter. “Without a charter that defines roles and responsibilities for the council … and that specifies the frequency of council meetings, the council is at risk of lapsing again,” the GAO report reads, as quoted by Defense News.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

CDAO officials say hiring will wait for a restructuring

CDAO officials told GAO they were unlikely to fill vacant positions or increase staffing while the office is restructured following its realignment under the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Defense News reported. Stars and Stripes summarized the same finding as defense officials telling GAO that the positions are not likely to be filled.

The GAO report says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s January AI strategy “re-emphasized accelerating AI integration and adoption,” Stars and Stripes reported. GAO also urged Congress to direct the department to carry out earlier recommendations on AI collaboration and its AI workforce, according to Defense News.

“Responsible AI should be considered the same as operationally effective AI,” Owen Daniels, associate director of analysis at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told Defense News. “Operationally, the force needs to become AI literate, as warfighters will be responsible for determining when to deploy AI-enabled systems,” he said.

On Oct. 20, DefenseScoop reported that the Marine Corps had told units at every echelon to give authorized personnel their own Maven Smart System accounts.