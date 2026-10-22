Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) said it broke ground Oct. 20 on a third Center of Excellence, known as CoE3, at its Bird-Johnson Propeller Company facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi, which it says will effectively double its capacity to produce complex naval propulsion systems, according to an FMD release. FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, said the project supports the AUKUS Virginia-class submarine program and fleet readiness.

The $60 million installation includes a $27 million U.S. Navy investment, $22 million of which comes from Australia’s initial contribution to the U.S. Submarine Industrial Base under AUKUS Pillar I, FMD said. The Navy’s share flows through its partnership with BlueForge Alliance, Ocean News & Technology reported Oct. 21.

The facility will increase production of Virginia-class naval propulsion components, Defense Daily reported Oct. 21.

FMD says CoE3 adds 38,000 square feet and two large machines

According to FMD, CoE3 adds 38,000 square feet of manufacturing space and two five-axis computer numerical control machines with 7-meter turntables, equipped for parts weighing up to 100 metric tons, or about 220,000 pounds. That brings the site’s total to four such machines, the company said. The design also includes a machine-ready expansion slot and a dedicated bay for a future 3D sand printer.

FMD said the upgrade will grow the Pascagoula workforce by 25 percent, to a total of 100 craftspeople, and that the new capacity is scheduled to come online by the first quarter of 2028. “The timelines to deliver specialized propulsion systems for the Virginia-class submarine program and next-generation surface combatants are accelerating,” said Dan Rediger, FMD’s president of power and propulsion.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Navy officials link Australia’s money to submarine output

Australia’s contribution to the U.S. submarine industrial base is focused on increasing maintenance and production capacity so more submarines are in the water, and on enabling the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia, Ocean News & Technology reported.

“Australia is contributing a total of $3 billion to uplift the US SIB and support AUKUS objectives, with the first $2 billion received last year,” said Matt Marburger, the Navy’s deputy director for AUKUS and International, according to the outlet. “These efforts align and activate our submarine industrial base to help ensure more submarines are ready for tasking,” said Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, director of submarine programs.

FMD calls Pascagoula the only private U.S. foundry certified for large Navy propellers

FMD says the Pascagoula plant is the only privately owned U.S. foundry certified for large-scale Navy propeller manufacturing and is designated a U.S. National Asset. The company said it acquired Bird-Johnson in July 2025; the business previously operated under Rolls-Royce’s propulsor business, according to the release.

In other AUKUS work, HII said on Oct. 13 that Newport News Shipbuilding won a $56 million Navy contract for AUKUS engineering and design work.