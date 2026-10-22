The Air Force is only beginning to plan how it will sustain its Collaborative Combat Aircraft drones, Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, said on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies event, DefenseScoop reported. “Honestly, we’re just starting to develop the sustainment framework for the CCAs,” Hurry said, according to the outlet.

The service plans to field 500 CCA platforms by 2032, DefenseScoop reported. Anduril and General Atomics were tapped to produce the first increment of the drones, and Shield AI and RTX subsidiary Collins Aerospace were selected to provide mission autonomy. Earlier this month, an F-22 pilot directed an Anduril YFQ-44A in flight, the Department of the Air Force said in an Oct. 16 release.

Hurry said the command intends to work now with the sustainment center, supply chain professionals and the aircraft providers to understand what a life cycle sustainment plan might look like. “It is not fully fleshed out at this point, but like I said, the good news is we’re starting early to make sure that we understand where we’re going so that we can establish the right supply chain, the right second- and third-order tier suppliers to make sure they’re all lined up, so that if the Air Force chooses to buy a certain number of aircraft, we can be ready when that time comes,” she said.

Hurry points to a $14 billion spares shortfall

The CCA effort comes as the Air Force faces a $14 billion shortfall in spare parts, Hurry said. Defense Daily reported on Oct. 22 that the shortfall affects aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter and Boeing’s 1950s-era KC-135 tanker and B-52 bomber. “Honestly, we’ve got a lot of work to do with spares,” Hurry told the virtual forum, according to Defense Daily. “We’ve got a $14 billion hole in spares.”

“One, we have got to get money for spares, and then two, we’ve got to get those spares on our shelves and then out to where our mechanics actually need” them, Hurry said, according to DefenseScoop. “Getting the right parts is critical, and it’s a direct correlation to your readiness.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Thousands of vacant billets at Air Force Materiel Command

The sustainment center is about 2,600 billets short, and Air Force Materiel Command has about 8,200 vacant billets overall, she said. “That’s maintainers, that’s engineers, that’s contracting professionals, you name it,” Hurry said, adding that the command is focused on hiring depot artisans and maintainers.

Quantum optimization and the PANDA maintenance tool

Hurry said the Air Force is applying quantum optimization to determine the best parts by repair across its supply chain. The service also uses an AI tool for predictive maintenance called the Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant, or PANDA, which is part of its “Condition Based Maintenance Plus” initiative, DefenseScoop reported.

“If we can actually put this into a system and predict where the next failure is going to be, and then link it with the supply chain so that the parts are actually available, we can optimize those precious hours of our maintainers,” Hurry said.

The 500 planned CCA drones are not reflected in the 1,509 combat-coded fighters the Air Force says it needs by 2035, a figure Lt. Gen. David Tabor described at an Oct. 20 roundtable, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Tabor said the drones could reduce the fighter requirement in future versions of that report.