NASA plans to change how it competes and selects science missions under a new approach called Competition Model 2.0, according to a letter from Nicola Fox, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate associate administrator, which the agency posted on Oct. 21. Fox wrote that NASA would host a virtual NASA Science Town Hall from NASA Headquarters on Monday, Oct. 26, to explain the model and answer questions.

According to the letter, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman “has directed us to accelerate the delivery of science, reduce the time and resources spent on long competitive processes, and focus funding on the highest-priority missions across every NASA Science division as quickly and affordably as possible.” Fox wrote that the changes would be rolled out in stages and refined with input from the science community.

The letter says the model “starts from a simple idea: compete on the science first.” Proposals would be science-focused and would not require detailed engineering plans, cost and implementation work until they are needed to make a decision, Fox wrote. SpacePolicyOnline.com listed the Oct. 26 town hall with its time and link not yet announced.

Two steps for Astro-Probes, New Frontiers and Discovery

For Astro-Probes, New Frontiers and Discovery missions, Step 1 would ask for “a compelling science case, a science implementation plan, and a proof-of-concept mission design,” according to Fox. She wrote that this “removes roughly half of the material currently required in an Announcement of Opportunity (AO) response.”

Step 2 would be a Mission Implementation Study carried out with either Goddard Space Flight Center or the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which the letter calls NASA’s two Science Centers of Excellence. NASA may award a New Frontiers or Discovery implementation study to the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, under Goddard management, depending on the science selected, the letter says. Fox wrote that the changes would “reduce time from AO to step 2 selection by up to 45 percent,” bringing “the original 35-months timeline” down to “about 19.5 months.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Smaller missions would move to a single step

MIDEX and Earth Explorer missions would follow the same two-step approach with a broader field of implementing organizations, including universities and industry partners, and would also see an up to 45 percent reduction in the selection timeline, according to the letter.

SMEX, Missions of Opportunity, Earth Venture, Hosted Payloads and Ride Shares would move to a single-step competition with a smaller review team and virtual site visits. Fox wrote that time to final selection would drop “from about 32 months to about 19 months which is a reduction of up to 40 percent.”

Flagships unchanged, with cost penalties for overruns

The model would not change how NASA manages its largest missions, which follow an approach set out in the Large Mission Study conducted after the James Webb Space Telescope, the letter says. Mission teams would be expected to adopt commercial capabilities, including commercial buses and subsystems, where they offer a technical or cost benefit.

Fox also wrote that “breaches of control thresholds will carry real consequences of up to, and including, mission termination,” and that directing work to Goddard and JPL “will save taxpayer dollars, eliminate unnecessary competition among NASA Centers, encourage collaboration, and keep critical skills thriving across the agency.” Goddard is also where NASA has been preparing the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, whose main camera is performing nearly 30% better than predicted, the agency said on Oct. 14.