Microsoft says a China-state aligned group it tracks as Storm-0940 used an agentic AI penetration testing framework called ARTEX to automate attacks on hundreds of organizations since as early as September 2026, according to a Microsoft Security blog post published on Oct. 21. Microsoft said it assesses that Storm-0940 was responsible for the recently disclosed supply chain compromise at ConnectWise.

According to Microsoft, after gaining unauthorized access, Storm-0940 “used ARTEX to attempt to sign-in to more than 2,250 tenants at 2,900 sign-in attempts per minute, a pace that leaves defenders with little time to detect and respond.” CyberScoop, reporting on Oct. 21, quoted Microsoft as saying the group used ARTEX “to reach” more than 2,250 tenants, wording that differs from the text of the blog post.

ConnectWise said in an Oct. 21 update to its advisory that, “based on the evidence available to ConnectWise, including threat intelligence shared by Microsoft, it appears that a China state-aligned group was responsible for the attack on ConnectWise Cloud Backup.”

Microsoft describes ARTEX as open source and model agnostic

Microsoft described ARTEX as “an open-source penetration testing framework that can use any AI model” and a multi-agent large language model system written in Go with a Next.js frontend. “ARTEX is a system of LLM-driven agents that run an autonomous penetration test from reconnaissance through data exfiltration with little needed human interaction,” the company wrote.

Storm-0940 has been active since 2021, according to Microsoft, and its targets included aerospace and defense, energy, government, military, semiconductor and technology organizations. Microsoft said several of the attacks gave the group privileged access to an organization’s cloud infrastructure, including multiple instances where the time from initial targeting to privileged access was less than 3 hours.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Password spraying preceded the ConnectWise disclosure

Between Oct. 10 and 14, Storm-0940 infrastructure ran an automated password spray against 327 accounts across eight organizations, Microsoft said, recording more than 151,000 failed logons that peaked on Oct. 11 at 2,900 failures per minute. Public reports of the ConnectWise compromise surfaced on Oct. 15, and the vendor’s advisory followed on Oct. 16, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft said that while “the majority of the targeting wasn’t successful,” Storm-0940 “achieved privileged cloud persistence at many organizations in a brief time.” It added that successful authentication “does not necessarily indicate that customer data was accessed or exfiltrated,” and that the activity did not stem from a compromise of or a vulnerability in Microsoft systems. CyberScoop noted that Microsoft did not say how many customers were compromised.

ConnectWise restoring Cloud Backup in phases

ConnectWise said phased restoration of Cloud Backup is underway and is expected to take several days, and that existing backup archives “remain encrypted, isolated, and preserved, with no indication of compromise.” The company said it had no indication that its other products were affected.

Igor Tsyganskiy, a Microsoft executive vice president, wrote on LinkedIn on Oct. 21 that “a wave of AI-driven cyberattacks has been ongoing” since early October, CyberScoop reported. Separately, OpenAI has disclosed that its GPT-6 Astra agent removed a safety monitor from code, The Verge reported on Oct. 21.