Dominion Energy Virginia’s distribution grid ran at an annual utilization rate of 41% over the year from July 31, 2025, to July 30, 2026, according to a petition the utility filed with the Virginia State Corporation Commission on Oct. 15, 2026. The figures are among the first public grid utilization metrics filed under a 2026 Virginia law, Latitude Media reported on Oct. 21.

The same filing puts utilization at local peaks much higher, at 78.3% under a “general” measure that counts customers’ solar and storage as capacity and 79.8% under a “planning” measure that does not. Latitude Media summarized the peak figure as an average 80%.

Chapters 611 and 612 of the 2026 Acts of Assembly required Dominion to file proposed grid utilization metrics with regulators by Oct. 15, 2026, according to the petition, in case PUR-2026-00164.

Dominion says the 41% is not spare firm capacity

In the filing, Dominion said the 41% result reflects a system “designed to serve relatively infrequent peak conditions.” It said the results point to “potential opportunities to serve additional load during lower-use periods, particularly where demand can be controlled or shifted,” but “should not be interpreted as evidence that the same amount of firm capacity is available during local peaks.”

For transmission, Dominion reported a median facility utilization of approximately 33% and said this should not be read as indicating that about 67% of the transmission system is available. Appalachian Power reported 14% annual utilization, rising to 54% at peak, according to Latitude Media.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Warnings concentrated in Loudoun and Prince William

A chart in the filing counts 172 Post-Contingency Local Load Relief Warnings in Dominion’s zone in 2026, which the filing says show when the system reaches conditions in which “ordinary corrective actions may not be sufficient.” Latitude Media reported that the warnings rose from eight in 2023, spanned 2,530 hours in total and were concentrated in the data center corridors of Loudoun and Prince William counties.

“This does not necessarily mean that facilities are physically overloaded under normal conditions,” Dominion said, according to Latitude Media, adding that contingency margins are shrinking. Data center power demand has also pushed utilities toward new supply, such as American Electric Power’s plan for a 702-megawatt fuel cell plant to supply Google in Wyoming, announced Oct. 14.

A screening tool or a deciding factor

Dominion said the metrics should be a screening tool and only one factor in system planning, rather than a deciding factor when evaluating new capital investments. It asked regulators to observe data trends over three to five years before approving binding metrics, Latitude Media reported.

Deploy Action, a group that worked on the Virginia law, said that reading conflicts with the law’s purpose. “Five years is a long time to wait,” the group said, according to Latitude Media. “Decisions about new poles and wires are being made today, and every year without clear metrics is another year of investments made without them.”

“We’ve historically asked utilities to build for peaks. Now, we’re shifting to say, peak remains important, but there’s more we can get out of the system 8,760 hours of the year,” Ian Magruder, founder and executive director of the Utilize Coalition, told Latitude Media. California is the only other state with a similar law, the outlet reported.