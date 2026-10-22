Xona Space Systems has raised $250 million in a Series D round at a $2.45 billion valuation to scale production of Pulsar, its planned commercial satellite navigation constellation, Xona said on Oct. 22 in a post on its website. Xona said the round brings its total funding to more than $570 million since it was founded in 2019.

The round was led by Steve Jurvetson’s Future Ventures, with participation from new and existing investors, according to Xona. Payload reported on Oct. 22 that the other investors were not disclosed.

Xona plans to test its integrations with Army, Navy and Air Force assets next year, Payload reported on Oct. 22.

Xona says Pulsar would resist jamming

Xona’s long-term plan calls for a constellation of about 258 satellites in low Earth orbit as a commercial alternative to government GPS networks, according to Payload. Pulsar aims to offer centimeter-level precision, jamming resistance and the ability to reach receivers indoors, with signals that are 100 times more powerful than legacy GPS, the outlet said, describing the company’s goals.

Xona has seen more interest from government customers “coming on the heels of increased jamming and spoofing vulnerability seen from places like the Strait of Hormuz, where interference has disrupted navigation for more than 2,000 ships,” CEO Brian Manning told Payload by email. The Navy has also tested other ways around jamming, including a drone that landed on a moving ship without GPS, the service said on Oct. 14.

In August, Xona became the first commercial GPS constellation to win Federal Communications Commission approval to broadcast L-band signals, Payload reported. Xona described it as a “first-of-its-kind FCC authorization” for its commercial navigation constellation.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Six satellites launched on Bandwagon-5

Xona launched six Pulsar satellites this week, which it said marks the start of deployment of its commercial navigation network. The satellites flew on SpaceX’s Bandwagon-5 rideshare, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Oct. 20, according to Space.com.

According to Payload, the six include four modified Pulsar-0 satellites built with help from Aerospacelab and two Pulsar Test Satellites that Xona designed and manufactured in-house. Xona said the four will begin providing service to customers in 2027, while the other two are the first built entirely in-house by its team in Burlingame, California.

Xona said that since its Pulsar-0 demonstration satellite proved its architecture in orbit in 2025, it has conducted more than 500 transmissions and demonstrated positioning accuracy better than two centimeters.

A goal of 50 satellites a year by 2027

Xona plans to use the new capital to increase output, according to Payload, which said the company opened a production facility in Burlingame in April and hired Waymo veteran Patrick Cadariu as chief operating officer this month.

“We’re moving from development into repeatable satellite production, with a goal of reaching capacity to produce 50 satellites annually by the end of 2027,” Manning said, according to Payload. He added that the company is “on track to begin serving early commercial users with a timing service next year.”