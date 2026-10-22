The Federal Communications Commission has stopped two devices, a dashboard camera and a wireless video transmitter, from being marketed or sold in the United States because they contain a chip made by HiSilicon, a subsidiary of Huawei, the agency said on Oct. 22 in a news release. The FCC said its Office of Engineering and Technology acted this week after determining that those device models contained “a dangerous foreign chip produced by a Covered List entity.”

The FCC called the action its first enforcement of rules that took effect on Oct. 13, which bar the authorization of devices containing logic-bearing, or smart, components made by companies on its Covered List. The agency did not say which specific products it blocked, The Verge reported on Oct. 22, adding that the FCC did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

According to the FCC, HiSilicon advertises the chip as “designed for the surveillance market” with “[b]uilt in detection algorithms for human faces.” The Verge identified the part on Oct. 22 as the Hi3516CV610 smart vision system on a chip, which it said turns a raw camera sensor into a home security camera, a dashcam or a similar device. The outlet said the chip is often sold as a package with a Sony camera sensor, and sometimes with a lens already on board, according to AliExpress listings it viewed.

A component loophole closed in 2026

To import, market or sell most electronic devices in the United States, a company needs an FCC equipment authorization, the agency said in its Oct. 22 release. FCC rules have for years barred equipment produced by Covered List entities from receiving that authorization because of assessed national security risks, but until recently they did not stop otherwise lawful devices from including component parts made by those companies, according to the release.

The FCC said it adopted rules in 2026 to close that gap. Under them, a device incorporating smart hardware components made by a Covered List entity cannot be authorized if the device would have been prohibited had that entity produced it itself. Huawei is on the Covered List, The Verge noted on Oct. 22.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Carr says the FCC will keep enforcing

“Video devices containing surveillance chips produced by Covered List entities pose an obvious and unacceptable risk to the nation and our people,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in the Oct. 22 release. He credited the Office of Engineering and Technology with “preventing this potential spyware from obtaining the approvals necessary for marketing and sale in the U.S.” and said the agency would “continue to act aggressively to enforce our rules and secure American networks.”

The Verge said on Oct. 22 that the component power follows earlier FCC moves giving the agency authority to retroactively ban gadgets and to block modular radio transmitters. The outlet asked whether such actions keep people safer or amount to “picking winners and losers while making a show of enforcement,” and said the agency had not engaged with its repeated requests to discuss those efforts.

Federal agencies have also moved against Chinese technology elsewhere this month. The Department of Homeland Security ordered federal civilian agencies to remove DeepSeek AI products from their information technology, according to a notice filed with the Federal Register on Oct. 19.