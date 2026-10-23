The U.S. Navy has awarded Applied Intuition Inc. a first production contract to field its Intelligent Perception System on five Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the Sunnyvale, California company said on Oct. 22. The award follows the Data Edge Collection Kit prototype, which Applied Intuition said collected thousands of hours of camera and sensor data for model training but did not run production AI on the ships.

Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 22 that the contract is worth $25 million, a figure that does not appear in Applied Intuition’s own release. The company said the Intelligent Perception System, or IPS, will be deployed under the DPRM Robotic and Autonomous Systems and PAE Mission Systems initiative, and that the work could later expand “across the fleet.”

Applied Intuition said IPS will fuse shipboard cameras and infrared sensors into a single picture for bridge watchstanders, run real-time detection, tracking and classification on its Acuity perception platform, and raise automated alerts for vessels on dangerous trajectories. The Navy has not named which five destroyers will receive the system.

From data collection to AI on the bridge

Under IPS, Applied Intuition said ships keep collecting operational data and, when bandwidth and security conditions allow, send useful clips ashore so new models can be trained for manned and unmanned vessels. Updated models can then return to the ships over the air while they are still at sea, instead of waiting for a port visit, the company said.

“Today’s surface warfare picture depends on brittle manual processes, and data is siloed across networks and paper logs. Applied Intuition’s Data Engine establishes an operating system for AI on warships that enables the Navy to rapidly deploy new perception models as threats evolve,” Peter Ludwig, co-founder and chief technology officer, said in the Oct. 22 release.

Jason Brown, a general manager at Applied Intuition, told Breaking Defense that DECK was “massively successful” and that the Navy’s data volumes and operating environments resemble the company’s work gathering data for driverless cars. The firm was founded in 2017 and still builds commercial autonomy software alongside its defense work, according to its release.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A reusable path for future models

Applied Intuition said the same onboard compute, sensor integration, data pipelines and over-the-air mechanisms that deliver IPS can later carry other perception or detection models as software updates. It also said IPS creates machine-readable records of surface contacts for pattern-of-life analysis and fleet-wide sharing, replacing manual transcription from paper logs.

The award lands as the Navy also keeps investing in other surface combatants. The Department of War recently awarded Huntington Ingalls Industries a $99.1 million modification for sea trials of the Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Lyndon B. Johnson, according to a prior Vanguard report.