HD Hyundai USA LLC and Kiewit Maritime Co. plan to form HD Kiewit Shipbuilding LLC, a joint venture to develop a new shipyard on an existing industrial site at Ingleside, Texas, WorkBoat reported on Oct. 22, citing a Kiewit announcement. The companies said construction is targeted to begin in 2027, with full-scale operations targeted for 2029, and that the yard could support up to 3,000 jobs at full scale.

According to a Reuters dispatch carried by gCaptain on Oct. 23, HD Hyundai Co. said it had signed a deal with Kiewit Corp. to start building an advanced U.S. shipyard next year, with operations expected in 2029 and about 3,000 domestic jobs. Marine Log reported on Oct. 22 that the partners intend to pursue naval auxiliary and commercial vessels as well as ship block and module fabrication for other U.S. shipbuilders.

WorkBoat said the yard would have deepwater and unrestricted access to the Gulf of Mexico. Neither WorkBoat, Marine Log nor the Reuters text carried by gCaptain disclosed an investment figure for the project.

Korean know-how on a Gulf Coast site

The companies said the venture would combine HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding technology and shipyard operating experience with Kiewit’s large-scale fabrication and construction capabilities, WorkBoat reported. Kiewit Maritime is an affiliate of Kiewit Offshore Services Ltd., which builds large offshore and heavy industrial structures, according to WorkBoat.

WorkBoat linked the plan to Seoul’s $150 billion “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again,” or MASGA, commitment under a November 2025 bilateral strategic investment memorandum. It also said the announcement follows a strategic partnership the two companies signed in July.

“Our proposed joint venture HD Kiewit Shipbuilding marks an important milestone in HD Hyundai’s journey to become a strategic partner to the U.S. shipbuilding industry,” Hannae Choi, executive vice president and head of the Corporate Planning Division of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, said in remarks quoted by WorkBoat on Oct. 22.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Digital yard tools and a different Hyundai story

Plans call for digital twins, automated production systems and robotic welding under HD Hyundai’s “Future of Shipyard” model, WorkBoat and Marine Log reported. Chad Johnson, president of Kiewit Maritime Co., said in the same announcement that, together with HD Hyundai, the partners see a chance to “build a modern shipyard that expands U.S. shipbuilding capacity,” WorkBoat reported.

The Ingleside plan is a shipyard-capacity play, not the same story as HD Hyundai’s recent uncrewed vessel work with Anduril. In that earlier demo, HD Hyundai and Anduril ran autonomy software on a surface vessel off Long Beach, according to a prior Vanguard report.