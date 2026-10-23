Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 23 that the U.S. Air Force has awarded San Diego aerospace startup Natilus a $3.5 million contract to develop its KONA blended wing body freighter for military cargo, with first flight targeted for late 2027 or early 2028. Chief Operating Officer Nolan Giblin told the outlet the award is Natilus’s first U.S. government investment and helps “de-risk” technologies alongside private capital.

A Natilus release dated Oct. 21 said the Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation funding comes from the Pentagon’s Operational Energy-Innovation directorate and the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment. The company described KONA as a 3.8-ton, dual-use regional freighter meant for contested logistics between light utility aircraft such as the Cessna C-208 and larger C-130s, with an 800-nautical-mile range.

Air & Space Forces Magazine reported the same day that Giblin put the wingspan at 85 feet and maximum takeoff weight at about 19,000 pounds, citing roughly 30 percent less fuel use than comparable conventional designs. The magazine said a Joint Force demonstration is planned, likely in the Pacific, and that Natilus already received a Raytheon cargo loading system for the prototype.

Sub-tactical lift between the C-208 and the C-130

Giblin told Breaking Defense that KONA aims at “sub-tactical lift” in Indo-Pacific style distances rather than competing with JetZero’s larger Air Force funded blended wing demonstrator, which Breaking Defense said drew about $235 million starting in 2023. He said Natilus plans roughly five aircraft per month at full rate production and is assembling the prototype in San Diego with Pratt & Whitney PT6 turboprop engines.

Wording on autonomy differs by outlet. Natilus’s Oct. 21 release called KONA “optionally piloted.” Giblin told Breaking Defense the company is “making provisions” for a path to optionally piloted or fully autonomous flight, which could use an in-house stack or an outside vendor, while initial aircraft would use conventional cable and pulley controls.

“We think now’s the right time” for a blended wing body design to debut, Giblin told Breaking Defense on Oct. 22, the day Natilus announced the funding.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Commercial freighter, military demo

Air & Space Forces Magazine said Natilus originally pitched KONA for short-haul cargo and e-commerce spokes, and that commercial customers remain the primary market while the Air Force evaluates distributed logistics. The magazine quoted Giblin saying the Air Force’s JetZero support created “tailwinds” for blended wing concepts in the Pentagon.

Payload figures line up across sources at a little more than 8,000 pounds, or about 3.8 tons in the company release. The Navy’s acceptance of a new C-130J-30 airframe for the E-130J TACAMO mission underscores how much heavy tactical lift still centers on the Hercules family, the gap Natilus says KONA is meant to fill below that class.

Jim Hartle, an Air Force operational energy official, said in the Natilus release that in a fuel-constrained Pacific environment, efficiency translates into operational flexibility. Natilus CEO Aleksey Matyushev said the investment will help demonstrate payload, range, efficiency, and flexibility for the Joint Force while the company pursues commercial certification.