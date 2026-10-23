Defense News reported on Oct. 23 that the U.S. Air Force wants artificial intelligence to analyze tanker camera video from aerial refueling and give crews faster “hot wash” feedback. The outlet said an Air Force small business solicitation, with applications due Nov. 25, seeks computer vision and flight dynamics tools that extract performance metrics, flag deviations from desired profiles, and generate post-flight feedback for proficiency and mishap reduction.

Consulting firm BW&CO summarizes the same topic as Department of the Air Force STTR Direct-to-Phase-II DAF27TZ01-DV001, posted Oct. 7 and closing Nov. 25 at noon Eastern. BW&CO said awards can reach $2 million over up to 24 months, that a research institution partner must perform at least 30 percent of the work, and that targets include debrief products within 15 minutes of video ingestion and at least 95 percent agreement with experienced instructors.

Defense News said the effort is focused on the KC-46 tanker and its remote vision system for boom operators. In one line, the outlet noted that system has had teething problems the Air Force says are mostly being resolved.

Scoring the boom pass, not replacing the crew

According to Defense News, the desired system would track the tanker, boom or hose, and receiving aircraft, measuring position, velocity, alignment, and closure rate against nominal parameters. The solicitation language quoted by Defense News said current training still leans on instructor observation, pilot self-assessment, manual video review, and subjective scoring.

BW&CO said the topic calls for overlays, heat maps, timelines, and related debrief products, plus automated protection of sensitive video such as masking unauthorized aircraft or geography. Offerors may choose the first three to five receiver platforms with government concurrence, then expand toward KC-135, C-17, fighters, and other communities in later transition plans, per BW&CO’s Phase III summary.

Defense News said the Air Force frames the work as a prototype path for broader AI-enabled aviation performance assessment across the Department of Defense, including possible links to simulators and virtual or augmented reality training tools.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Small business path with a research partner

Defense News labeled the notice a Small Business Innovation Research solicitation. BW&CO identifies it as an STTR Direct-to-Phase-II topic that skips Phase I and requires prior feasibility evidence. This article follows the STTR framing for partnership rules while treating the public notice as a small business solicitation for aerial refueling assessment.

The push sits alongside other Defense Department experiments with operational AI aids, including the Marine Corps’ wider rollout of the GAO review of Pentagon Responsible AI staffing for command and control accounts. For tanker crews, the near-term ask is narrower: objective scores and faster debriefs from video the KC-46 already collects.