Utility Dive reported on Oct. 23 that NextEra Energy has definitive agreements for three federally backed energy hubs totaling about 16.5 gigawatts of natural gas generation aimed at large loads, including AI-related data centers. Chairman, President and CEO John Ketchum discussed the packages on NextEra’s Oct. 21 third-quarter earnings call, the outlet said.

Utility Dive said Japan and the U.S. Department of Commerce are backing Texas and Pennsylvania hubs with an initial $3.3 billion released in August for turbines and other long-lead gear, covering up to 10 GW of gas-fired plant slated for completion in 2032. A third hub with the Republic of Korea and Commerce covers about 6.5 GW of gas generation for a 5 GW data center campus in Encinal, Texas, with first power possibly as early as 2029. Together the hubs have brought about $5.7 billion in 2026 funding so far, Ketchum said, according to Utility Dive.

NextEra’s Q3 2026 earnings slides dated Oct. 21 likewise highlight roughly 16.5 GW of federal hubs with Japan and Korea and a definitive initial $5.7 billion, broken out as $3.3 billion for the Japan-linked hub funding and $2.4 billion for the Korea-linked hub. A slide footnote says federal hub projects would enter the backlog upon execution of power purchase agreements at half of nameplate capacity to reflect a fee-based earnings profile.

Project Star and a fee model without NextEra capital

A Sept. 30 NextEra release on Project Star said the Commerce Department and Korea selected Related Companies and NextEra Energy Resources, with Lewis Energy Group, for a $22.3 billion energy campus in Encinal with 6.47 GW of natural gas generation beside a 5 GW digital infrastructure campus. The release said excess power would return to the Texas grid and that construction could create thousands of jobs at peak.

Utility Dive reported Ketchum’s statement that NextEra will not put its own capital into the federal hubs and still expects at least half the earnings it would earn if it owned and operated them, with possible upside from co-located batteries. That matches the slides’ fee-based framing for hub services.

No power purchase agreements for the hubs are described as signed in the Utility Dive account or the cited slides. Until PPAs are executed, the slides indicate the hubs stay outside the counted backlog.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Large-load power race

Utility Dive said NextEra also cited a pipeline of 30 to 40 hub-style projects and a separate western Kentucky private hub concept with partners. The Encinal and Japan-backed packages put foreign capital behind U.S. gas plants sized for data center campuses, a theme also visible in other developer deals such as AEP’s Bloom fuel-cell deal sized for Google data centers in Wyoming.

Ketchum’s Oct. 21 remarks, as carried by Utility Dive, cast the federal hubs as a way to secure turbines early and serve customers that need gigawatts of firm power on multi-year timelines. Project Star’s Sept. 30 release similarly tied the Korea investment to the U.S.-Korea trade and strategic investment framework announced in 2025.